VIDEO: Canadian icon, Matthew Good, returns to Cowichan on Feb. 8

Good is also bringing exciting newcomer, Poesy, for a show at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

Matthew Good returns to Cowichan Friday, Feb. 8 and he’s bringing special guest, Poesy.

The Canadian legend is on a 35-date country-wide solo acoustic tour, his first solo run in Canada since he wowed critics in 2007.

His last performance at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre was more than eight years ago in 2011.

For more than 20 years, Good has been a leader of the Canadian alt-rock music scene with his iconic sound and songwriting. With 16 albums to his name, four Juno Awards and 21 Juno nominations along the way, his latest album, Something Like A Storm immediately hit the top five in the country, when it was released last fall.

The performer continues to pack venues across the country but he is also well known for his support of various causes, most notably his dedication to raising awareness regarding mental health issues and human rights.

In keeping with this, Good will continue to sell his OK merchandise with all proceeds donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Poesy is joining Good on this tour. She is quickly becoming an exciting new Canadian voice. Influenced by innovative enigmatic artists like Kate Bush and Freddie Mercury, as well as several ’90s alternative rock queens, this Toronto-based artist presents a gritty sound that demands to be heard.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 each. Get them from the Cowichan Ticket Centre, at 250-748-7529 or go online to https://ctcentre.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=2490 and get ready to enjoy a special event with a Canadian icon.



