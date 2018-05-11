VIDEO: Blues fans: get ready for a superb festival-style night of great performances

The Hornby Island Blues Odyssey is back in the Cowichan Valley Saturday night. Don’t miss it

Jack de Keyzer is just one of the exciting performers coming this weekend to Duncan for the Blues Odyssey. (Submitted)

The Hornby Island Blues Odyssey hits the big stage at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in Duncan on Saturday May 12 starting at 7:30 p.m.

This really will be a remarkable event, the chance to sample the menu of an entire Blues festival in one night.

After two decades of assembling Blues Reviews with unmatched performances, this group is back in 2018 in with an Odyssey that features the extraordinary guitar work of Canada best blues reviews.

That’s enough in itself the whet the appetite of the Valley’s rabid blues fans.

But, who’s coming to Duncan, after all?

How about Paul Pigat, Jack De Keyzer, Brandon Isaak, JW Jones, Cécile Doo-Kingué and Steve Kozak?

Still with us? Maybe you need a chair.

This experience is further enriched by another award-winning cast of band members including vocalist Samantha Martin of Delta Sugar, legendary Downchild Blues bassist Gary Kendall, David Vest on piano, and B.C.’s own local wizard, Keith Bennett, on Blues Harp and the masterful Chris “The Wrist” Nordquist on drums.

Go on. We dare you to say “masterful Chris ‘the’ Wrist Nordquist” more than once in succession.

What are we doing? Stop that right now, and get on the phone. You need to secure those tickets to see the show.

They’re $45 each. Get them by calling the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529.