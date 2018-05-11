Jack de Keyzer is just one of the exciting performers coming this weekend to Duncan for the Blues Odyssey. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Blues fans: get ready for a superb festival-style night of great performances

The Hornby Island Blues Odyssey is back in the Cowichan Valley Saturday night. Don’t miss it

The Hornby Island Blues Odyssey hits the big stage at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in Duncan on Saturday May 12 starting at 7:30 p.m.

This really will be a remarkable event, the chance to sample the menu of an entire Blues festival in one night.

After two decades of assembling Blues Reviews with unmatched performances, this group is back in 2018 in with an Odyssey that features the extraordinary guitar work of Canada best blues reviews.

That’s enough in itself the whet the appetite of the Valley’s rabid blues fans.

But, who’s coming to Duncan, after all?

How about Paul Pigat, Jack De Keyzer, Brandon Isaak, JW Jones, Cécile Doo-Kingué and Steve Kozak?

Still with us? Maybe you need a chair.

This experience is further enriched by another award-winning cast of band members including vocalist Samantha Martin of Delta Sugar, legendary Downchild Blues bassist Gary Kendall, David Vest on piano, and B.C.’s own local wizard, Keith Bennett, on Blues Harp and the masterful Chris “The Wrist” Nordquist on drums.

Go on. We dare you to say “masterful Chris ‘the’ Wrist Nordquist” more than once in succession.

What are we doing? Stop that right now, and get on the phone. You need to secure those tickets to see the show.

They’re $45 each. Get them by calling the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529.

Previous story
VIDEO: Let the good times roll in first Laketown Shakedown

Just Posted

Two Cowichan teams win Island Invitationals

U14 and U15 Gold girls both beat Powell River

Dog rushed to clinic after ingesting drugs

Owners say they found out the dog had swallowed cocaine and marijuana while out on a walk

Walk-off completes colossal comeback for midget AAA Mustangs

Down 8-0, Cowichan battles back to win 9-8

VIDEO: Blues fans: get ready for a superb festival-style night of great performances

The Hornby Island Blues Odyssey is back in the Cowichan Valley Saturday night. Don’t miss it

April Verch and Pharis & Jason Romero headline a double bill folk music performance

Fantastic entertainers hit Cowichan Theatre stage on Friday

VIDEO: Let the good times roll in first Laketown Shakedown

With Current Swell and Jon and Roy as headliners, there’s lots to enjoy at this first in a series

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

Pass the tissue: Length of allergy season up 60 per cent

Some allergens are active 33 days earlier than previous seasons

Most Read