VIDEO: Anything Goes is all-singing all-dancing hit

Plenty for every kind of theatre fan in Cowichan Musical Society’s latest blockbuster

All-singing, all-dancing, Anything Goes is great show.

The Cowichan Musical Society truly has a hit on its hands.

The fine performances of Sarah Lane as Reno Sweeney, Grant Mellemstrand as Billy Crocker, Jim Cleough as Moonface Martin, Alison Bendall as Hope Harcourt, Connor Lacmanec as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and many more made an instant connection with the audience on opening night, and the cast never looked back.

If you haven’t got your tickets yet, get on the phone to the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529 right now.