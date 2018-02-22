VIDEO: Adage Dancers show their skills in Winter Highlights show

Talented dancers from Adage Studios delighted a large crowd at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Feb. 17 as they presented their Winter Highlights Show.

With group numbers, duets, and solos in a wide variety of genres, including jazz, contemporary, lyrical, tap, hip hop, modern, and ballet, there was a lot to like.

In addition, the show gave competitive dancers a great opportunity to warm up their dancing feet for the music festival season.

Pretty Girls shows off the skills of four dancers from senior competitive jazz 2.

Give Me Something is a solo for Brittany Behan Millard.

Jazz student Jasmine Dale shows her enthusiasm in Shake the Room.

Lung is a show-stopping name for this number, which sees four senior contemporary 1 dancers present their selection with emotion.

Tap dancer Kyra performs I Don’t Want, choreographed by Timothy Allen. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen) Alora gets airborne in Make It Holy. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Alora Killam gets airborne in Make It Holy.

Some of the dancers from the big number, Crabbukit, show their skill. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Still Rock & Roll to Me features Emily in a jazz solo, choreographed by Oliva Boudreau. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Fairy of Bravery offers Mara an opportunity to stretch her ballet wings in choreography by Candace Ammerman. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Ellashani dances to the famous Leonard Cohen song, Hallelujah. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

This Girl features a big group of dancers from pre-intermediate jazz. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Isabella dances to choreography by Tiffany Miton in Starship. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Iris is a great vehicle for contemporary dancer Avery. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Video is another big number that features the Adage intermediate company in choreography by Robyn Anderson.

Kaitlyn is lyrical in Paper Doll, choreographed by Olivia Boudreau. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Where I Stood is a solo for another lyrical dancer, Kaiya. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

It’s time for some top-drawer tapping in If You Want Me to Stay.

Jeremy Miton choreographed Heartbreaker for Alora and Brittany. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Dramatic lighting shows off the power of Breathe Again, featuring Taylor. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Twisted is the name, and twisted is the game for dancer Kassidy in this contemporary selection. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

After dancing close to the floor, Kassidy suddenly takes wing in Twisted. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Jordyn performs 6 Feet Under, a contemporary selection, choreographed by Robyn Anderson. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The pre-competitive jazz group presents Baby, It’s You. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Keyona performs the hip hop number, Black Widow, with choreography by Hannah Schneider. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Keyona shows off her hip hop moves to Black Widow. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

On a Clear Day is a vibrant selection for tap dancer, Alora. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Dramatic dancing by the pre-intermediate company is featured in Until We Go Down.

