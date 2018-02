On Sunday, Feb. 11 a trio takes on a quartet at Duncan United Church.

An afternoon of chamber music awaits fans this Sunday in Duncan. (submitted)

On Sunday, Feb. 11, a trio takes on a quartet at Duncan United Church.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the MaRonKa Trio presents an afternoon of chamber music, featuring Beethoven’s ‘Horn Sonata’, Ravel’s ‘Alborada del Gracioso’, Debussy’s ‘Violin Sonata’ and Brahms’s ‘Horn Trio’.

With Ron Kilian on piano, Kate Rhodes on violin and Margaret St. Cyr on horn, it’s sure to be a wonderful afternoon for classical music fans.

Admission is by donation. Duncan United Church is located at 246 Ingram St., in Duncan.