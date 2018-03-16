Tribute honours country superstars Twitty and Lynn

Love the music of Conway Twitty? His grandson, Tre Twitty, will share it with you at the Cowichan Theatre this Saturday. (Submitted)

There’s a song out there called ‘I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool’, and anyone whose country roots go back that far will have grown up with the songs of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.

This Saturday, March 17, at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre, starting at 7:30 p.m., Tre Twitty and his special guest, Tayla Lynn, take to the stage with The Ultimate Tribute to Conway Twitty.

Truly legendary in the world of country, Conway Twitty dominated the charts with 54 No. 1 albums and an astonishing 55 No. 1 singles throughout his career.

But Loretta Lynn, known to fans as The Coal Miner’s Daughter, also burned up the charts with 10 No. 1 albums and 16 No. 1 singles in her career.

The pair also teamed up to create the ultimate duo in county with five No. 1 hits together.

Now, following in his grandfather’s footsteps, Tre Twitty is honouring Conway in a heartfelt tribute that has brought tears to the eyes of many.

He is pairing up with Tayla Lynn, beloved granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, covering many of the classics their grandparents made famous.

Tickets are $50 each. Get them online at cowichanpac.ca or contact the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529.