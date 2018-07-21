The clothes are as hot as the weather at the Duncan Day Fashion Show

It was a sizzling 38 C in downtown Duncan early Saturday evening, with some of the heat coming from the catwalk as local businesses showed their style in the annual Duncan Day Fashion Show.

Yes, while the audience crowded into every available shady spot to watch the show, the clothes were well up to the weather.

Pretty T-shirts, comfortable shorts, breezy dresses, crisp shifts, and great summer shoes: they were all there, along with entries like kids in costumes to add to the fun.

It’s summer and the styles are hot at the Duncan Day Fashion Show July 14. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

A model steps onto the stage wearing a sharp outfit for Sunfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Everyone wants a picture of this model as she steps out on the catwalk in a cool summer outfit. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

