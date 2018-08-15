Symphony season includes 5 concerts

First up, is Min Plays Rachmaninoff on Friday, Sept. 28

Yes, it’s midsummer, and yes, temperatures have been in the upper 30s, but it’s time to think about booking your symphony tickets for the upcoming season.

The Cowichan Symphony Society’s 2018-2019 concert subscription series includes five offerings, three of them at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre. And this year, three of the concerts are scheduled for the afternoon.

First up, is Min Plays Rachmaninoff on Friday, Sept. 28, starting at 7:30 p.m. with the Victoria Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Christian Kluxen, and Lorraine Min at the Steinway grand piano. The music is Wijeratne’s ‘Polyphonic Lively’, Rachmaninoff’s ‘Piano Concerto No. 2’, and Brahms’ ‘Symphony No. 3’.

Next is a matinee concert of Dvorák, Goddard, and Schumann music on Sunday, Nov. 4, starting at 2 p.m.

Bernard Gueller will conduct the Victoria Symphony Orchestra and the afternoon will feature trumpeter Ryan Cole.

You’ll hear Dvorák’s ‘Czech Suite’, Goddard’s ‘Concerto for Trumpet’, and the ‘Symphony No. 1’ by Schumann.

For the third show of the series, the society is presenting J.S. Bach’s ‘The Circle of Creation’ Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 starting at 2 p.m. at the T. Gil Bunch Centre for Performing Arts at Brentwood College School.

This afternoon concert will feature the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, under the direction of Elisa Citterio.

By Sunday, April 14, 2019, it’s time for Colafelice Plays Beethoven in another 2 p.m. matinee performance at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

This final offering of the season sees Giordano Bellincampi conduct the Victoria Symphony Orchestra with pianist Leondardo Colafelice as the featured soloist.

The music includes the ‘Medea Overture’ by Cherubini, Beethoven’s ‘Piano Concerto No. 1’ and Mendelssohn’s ‘Symphony No. 3’.

In addition, the society presents a Classics Special for 1,500 Cowichan Valley students Feb. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. in the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre with the Victoria Symphony Orchestra.

It’s easy to order your season tickets. There are three zones in the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre: the green zone costs $160 for the season, the blue zone is $140, and the orange zone (front three rows) is $100. Children’s season tickets are $40 each.

Go to http://www.cowichansymphonysociety.ca/ and click on 2018-2019 ticket order form.