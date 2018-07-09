It’s time to go out into the great outdoors with your family to watch movies under the stars. (Submitted)

Sunset cinemas return to Cowichan Sportsplex July 11

A free show and a chance to support young entrepreneurs: a winning combination

In July, Coastal Community Credit Union’s Sunset Cinema Series returns to a screen near you.

Thousands of Island families in six communities have enjoyed these outdoor movie nights over the past six years.

The Cowichan Valley season kicks off with Paddington Bear 2 on a three-storey screen by the light of the stars on July 11 at Duncan’s Cowichan Sportsplex.

Organizers at the CCCU say, “We can’t think of a nicer way to say thank you to Islanders of all ages for their support than finding ways to build family and community togetherness.”

If this is your first time catching one of these flicks, remember the movie may begin as soon as it’s dark, but you’ll want to arrive early to find a spot for your blankets, pillows or lawn chairs — and purchase a few snacks!

The credit union’s own ATM-on-wheels, VanGo, will be available for anyone who needs cash (surcharge-free for credit union members).

The concession stand sells popcorn, candy, pop, cotton candy, and glow sticks, all in support of CCCU’s Young Entrepreneurs program.

As you’ll see in the trailers before the movie, this school-based initiative allows elementary students in classrooms across the Island to design their own business, developing their financial and money management skills while having a lot of fun. Last summer, the effort raised more than $10,000 to help our kids explore the world of business.

Previous story
Cowichan entrants shine at provincial music festival

Just Posted

Charges stayed in Duncan bear spray case

Bastarache said the stories were “false accusations.”

Google headed back to Cowichan Valley in partnership with Tourism Cowichan

Agreement puts local merchants on the international map

Drivesmart column: No one will solve my problem

What happened the last time that you decided to deal with a road safety problem?

Cowichan entrants shine at provincial music festival

“This is a very great honour and well earned.”

QMS hands out athletic hardware

Cowichan Valley athletes among big winners

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Cowichan Coffee Time: QMS winners to golfing fundraisers

• For the fourth year in a row a Queen Margaret’s School… Continue reading

Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs

Union calling on health ministry and Fraser Health to save jobs

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

Most Read