Sunset cinemas return to Cowichan Sportsplex July 11

It’s time to go out into the great outdoors with your family to watch movies under the stars. (Submitted)

In July, Coastal Community Credit Union’s Sunset Cinema Series returns to a screen near you.

Thousands of Island families in six communities have enjoyed these outdoor movie nights over the past six years.

The Cowichan Valley season kicks off with Paddington Bear 2 on a three-storey screen by the light of the stars on July 11 at Duncan’s Cowichan Sportsplex.

Organizers at the CCCU say, “We can’t think of a nicer way to say thank you to Islanders of all ages for their support than finding ways to build family and community togetherness.”

If this is your first time catching one of these flicks, remember the movie may begin as soon as it’s dark, but you’ll want to arrive early to find a spot for your blankets, pillows or lawn chairs — and purchase a few snacks!

The credit union’s own ATM-on-wheels, VanGo, will be available for anyone who needs cash (surcharge-free for credit union members).

The concession stand sells popcorn, candy, pop, cotton candy, and glow sticks, all in support of CCCU’s Young Entrepreneurs program.

As you’ll see in the trailers before the movie, this school-based initiative allows elementary students in classrooms across the Island to design their own business, developing their financial and money management skills while having a lot of fun. Last summer, the effort raised more than $10,000 to help our kids explore the world of business.