Maple Bay Marina Sunday Music by Brent Hutchinson & Friends: the public is always welcome – Sunday performances in July and August are from 11 am – 1 pm. (Submitted)

Sunday Music back at Maple Bay Marina

Brent Hutchinson & Friends will lead the way

It’s back for another year: Sunday Music with Brent Hutchinson & Friends at the Maple Bay Marina, and it all begins on Canada Day.

The free music is slated to run on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through July and August.

Lead by Hutchinson, a variety of artists will perform in the marina courtyard, just outside the Mariners Market & Espresso Bar, where coffee, ice cream, snacks and other goodies will be on hand.

“The live music is performed by accomplished musicians,” wrote marina spokesperson Carol Messier. “As a founding member of Uncle Wiggly’s Hot Shoes Blues Band, Brent Hutchinson performed extensively throughout Western Canada warming up for many great artists such as: Muddy Waters, Joe Cocker, Paul Butterfield, George Thorogood, Queen Ida, and Long John Baldry, to name a few.”

The HeadHunters frontman hosted the legendary Cowichan Blues Cabaret which featured many sold out shows at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre social lounge and is currently hosting a weekly Thursday night jam at Jac’s on Queens in Duncan, and performing often with his new project The Rivals.

“I really enjoy playing at Maple Bay Marina on Sundays in the summer; it is a very relaxed atmosphere, a beautiful outdoor venue with friendly and appreciative audiences,” Hutchinson said. “I hope to see you there!”

Parking is free in Lots A and B.

For more information contact the folks at the marina by phone at 250-746-8482, email: info@maplebaymarina.com or visit www.maplebaymarina.com.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
