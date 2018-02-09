Norman Foote is no stranger to the Cowichan Valley, and as he’s teaming up this time with Bruce D. Miller, there’s even more reason to take in the show. (Submitted)

Stars Miller and Foote headed to Duncan Showroom stage

He’s released hit singles like ‘Anna Marie’, ‘Rude Awakening’, and ‘Summer of Our Love’

Bruce D. Miller and Norman Foote are teaming up for a great evening of entertainment at the Duncan Showroom on Feb. 10 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Miller is a Nashville songwriter and performer with more than 40 years in the business. That means he began back in the 1970s, and when you learn that he played fiddle for such ’70s names as Ronnie Hawkins and hit the folk club circuit in Toronto, you know it’s true, all true.

One of the A&M Records stable of talent, he’s released hit singles like ‘Anna Marie’, ‘Rude Awakening’, and ‘Summer of Our Love’, produced by David Foster: music that he’s been able to take around the world.

He’s also no mean songwriter, penning tunes for Reba McEntire (‘Fear of Being Alone’, a No. 1 U.S. hit); the Dixie Chicks (‘Once You’ve Loved Somebody’, more than 12 million sold); Rascal Flatts, Poco, Pure Prairie League, Prism, Johnny Lee, and many, many more.

Here’s a rare recording of him singing his song, ‘Anna Marie’, made famous by Susan Jacks. Go on. Listen. We guarantee that if you’re old enough to remember those days, you’ll be able to sing along with this one.

Joining him for this Duncan show, Norman Foote is a Juno award-winning singer/songwriter, and humorist from Vancouver who is both acclaimed and loved for his ability and willingness to include humour in his offerings.

Working with everyone from the Walt Disney Company to Waylon Jennings means he’s his own type of performer who reaches audiences where they’re sitting with such great tunes as ‘Losing My Hair Over You’, ‘You Never Told Me That’, ‘Hardware Store’, ‘The Musician’, ‘Runnin’ the Hills’ and more.

Longevity John says, “One of those do-not-miss concerts. This evening of stories and song will be one of the finest you will experience.”

Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Don’t hang around. The Daniel Champagne and Connie Kaldor shows sold out. You don’t want to miss this.

Previous story
Chance encounter changes two lives in Chemainus Theatre’s ‘Once’
Next story
Broadway to big bands on tap in Crofton in February

Just Posted

Broadway to big bands on tap in Crofton in February

Check out the Osborne Bay pub on Sunday afternoon’s for Pat’s House of Jazz

T-Birds third at junior girls qualifier

Cowichan still hoping to reach provincials

Stars Miller and Foote headed to Duncan Showroom stage

He’s released hit singles like ‘Anna Marie’, ‘Rude Awakening’, and ‘Summer of Our Love’

United splits on massive weekend

Cowichan U21 team plays league’s best

Duncan business owner tired of being crime victim

Lance Steward wants more action

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Wilkinson wades into war of words over wine

New Liberal leader blames B.C. premier for starting trade fight with Alberta

Canada sheds 88,000 net jobs, but sees full-time gains

Overall number was dragged down by a loss of 137,000 part-time positions

B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families

$105-million will eliminate or reduce deductibles for roughly 240,000 households

Most Read

  • Broadway to big bands on tap in Crofton in February

    Check out the Osborne Bay pub on Sunday afternoon’s for Pat’s House of Jazz

  • Stars Miller and Foote headed to Duncan Showroom stage

    He’s released hit singles like ‘Anna Marie’, ‘Rude Awakening’, and ‘Summer of Our Love’