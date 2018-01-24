‘Soul King’ coming to Crofton stage

Soul King, a musical reflection on the life and times of Sam Cooke, often referred to as the King of Soul, is coming to the Osborne Bay Hotel and Pub for a four-show run Feb. 1, 2, and 3.

Presented by Cedrick’s Tea and Coffee House, this event features Michael Clarke from Rock Legends as the immortal Sam Cooke. The show will also feature Glaucia Desrochers (known for her performance of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill).

Tributes to legendary figures in pop music have become nostalgic rituals for audiences seeking to revisit the golden oldie days when the likes of Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry and the Beatles reigned supreme. The task of the impersonator is to create an illusionary reincarnation by looking like, sounding like and acting like the original idols.

But Soul King offers a very different journey down memory lane. Written and directed by Toronto singer/actor Michael Clarke, this biographical musical drama delves deeply, and personally, into the life and times of Sam Cooke, whose delicious “supper-club” style of soul was so different from that of such raw-voiced singers as Otis Redding.

This doesn’t mean that Clarke, in the lead role, doesn’t look, act and sound like Sam Cooke. On the contrary, his silky crooning style and musical nuances are hauntingly reminiscent of the Soul King himself.

Local theatre-goers will remember Clarke for his performances in the record-breaking production of Rock Legends at the Chemainus Theatre.

For the Crofton production of Soul King, Clarke has brought together a cast of Vancouver Island singers, musicians and dancers, featuring Desrochers whose solo performances as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill were enthusiastically acclaimed by everyone who heard her.

You don’t have to be a dedicated Sam Cooke fan to enjoy what this show has to offer, even if the names of Bob Dylan, Little Richard, Cassius Clay and Malcolm X played no part in your adolescent fantasies, you’ll find yourself immersed in the social and political backdrop from which popular music moved beyond mushy romantic ballads to find its voice as a powerful agent for change. In the music of Sam Cooke, it also discovered its soul.

Showtime Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Feb. 1-3 is 8 p.m. and there is also a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $26.50 to $35. For tickets call 250-815-5241 or go online to cedricksteacoffee.ticketleap.com and get ready to enjoy.