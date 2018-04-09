Yikes, it’s a long way down, but the road is long and winds past 7 stories. (Submitted)

Shawnigan Players take on Morris Panych’s award-winning ‘7 Stories’

Theatregoers will be amazed at this unusual but effective way to tell seven tales

The Shawnigan Players are presenting Morris Panych’s 7 Stories, opening April 12 at the Quamichan School Theatre on Beverly Street in Duncan.

7 Stories is a black comedy that first premiered at the Arts Club Theatre in Vancouver in 1989 but still enjoys considerable popularity. Panych has won two Governor General’s Awards for drama.

The show, directed by David Brockhursrt, runs April 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21 starting at 7 p.m. each night.

The story sounds simple: a man contemplating suicide stands on the ledge on the seventh storey of a building. Life for those inside the building swirls around him and he finds himself watching the stories of the residents, even though they barely notice him.

What is really challenging for the actors is that they must perform their actions in a window.

So, what can we expect as we rubber neck on Life on the Seventh Floor?

The Man (Brandon Newall) found he didn’t know what day it was, lost his bearings on life, and thought maybe it was time to die. Charlotte (Phaedra Fairwell) is having an affair with Rodney (Erin Butler) who is annoyingly politically correct. Joan (Jennifer Cleough) lives with Michael (Jim Cleough), an artist who is obsessed with decorating while she sees her life going out the window.

Nurse Wilson (Emily Moss) is a troubled woman that looks after 100-year old Lillian (Angie Brockhurst), who talks about her time in Paris. Marshall (Bruce Stevens) is a gay actor who is turning his back on his sexuality to marry an heiress.

Rachel (Rosalynd Roome) is a deeply religious woman who looks for God’s influence everywhere. Psychiatrist Leonard (Jake Robinson) is so burnt out he hardly notices what’s going on around him.

Percy (Michael Partridge) and Jennifer (Sabrina Sangha) are a couple of airhead guests at a party taking place on the seventh floor, hosted by Al (Nick Millar) who likes to throw wing dings, despite disliking the people who attend. He actually notices The Man.

Whew! Got that?

Now, zip on down to get those tickets at Ten Old Books in Duncan, Mason’s Store in Shawnigan Lake, or online at eventbrite.ca. They’re $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.

Join the Stampede to Duncan to hear iconic rockers

