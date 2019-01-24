Fans of Vancouver Islander Ryan McMahon “In Line for a Smile”

Ladysmith singer-songwriter hosts release party in Nanaimo after going big on album number six

It’s the kind of news that can create a whole line of smiles.

Ryan McMahon — the voice of Ladysmith, and if somebody wants to argue, you name the time and place, we’ll bring the boxing gloves — has got a new solo album out.

It’s album number six, it’s called “In Line for a Smile” and he is ready to share it next weekend with an album release party at The Queen’s, 34 Victoria Cr., Nanaimo.

McMahon speaks of giving birth to the album on his website.

“This album exists because of Creative BC. I hadn’t even planned on recording & releasing a solo album in 2018.

“Lion Bear Fox (his ongoing collaboration with Cory Woodward & Christopher Arruda) was busy touring, I was in the midst of the ongoing battle to balance a career in music and maintain a healthy family life, and things were rolling out as I had planned. But my plans never work out…

“We got the news that Creative BC had given us a grant to record a full length album, so I got to work. I knew Zak Cohen, who owns and operates the Woodshop, where LBF had recorded before, and we seemed to have some musical common ground.

“I sent Zak about 20 songs, and we conversed about which ones to record… We both agreed that I had done the ‘stripped down’ thing for a few albums now, and it was time to roll out a big-sounding record, with great players. We recorded over 12 days in June, and it was to be my favourite recording experience to date. Whether that’s because I’m old enough to enjoy it, mature enough to properly collaborate, or humble enough to know my own musical limitations – I dunno.

“The songs are all love letters to those I’ve known, places I’ve existed or people I’ve been. It’s a snapshot of a soon-to-be middle-aged man trying to beat the blues; trying with all his might to not grow up. I’m rambling… I view it as the high-water mark of my career so far. It’s the most ‘me’ I’ve ever sounded.”

Chronicle correspondent Gerry Beltgens has had a preview and he is impressed.

“Eileen and I are big fans of Ryan McMahon. We have CDs, we have attended Lion Bear and Fox concerts, we seen him solo and once he even played a private gig for Eileen’s birthday. We are both excited about his new solo album, ‘In Line for a Smile.’

“Ryan has matured as an artist and as he approaches the big 40 his music is more intimate yet totally approachable. The music is a little bit country, a little bit folk, a whole lot of indie and thoroughly enjoyable.

“Ryan’s voice has mellowed and acquired a nice richness. The songs are all written by Ryan and are the best of 20 songs he collected and discussed with Zak Cohen of the Woodshop who produced the album. Production value is excellent with excellent musicians and big sound.

“Unfortunately we will not be in town for the “Album Release Extravaganza” on Feb. 1, 2019 at the Queen’s in Nanaimo. I hate to miss it. So if you are in town and if there are still any tickets available go and get some and enjoy the party. If you miss the party make sure you pick up the CD or buy the download.

You can watch the first single Too Tired For Love (featuring a cameo from the aisles of Ladysmith’s 49th Parallel grocery) on YouTube.

For more on the album release party, check out the Ryan McMahon Album Release Extravaganza Facebook event page.

Previous story
‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’ promises fun, musical romp
Next story
Paul McCartney to make Vancouver stop on Freshen Up tour

Just Posted

Lake Flashback: One couple was lucky, but other folks were struggling in this week years ago at the Lake

Feels like a million, high school confidential, tough but survivable times for forest co-op

Positive prognosis for poisoned Cowichan Valley eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

Details still sparse in case of found human remains in Duncan

Human remains found in a Duncan farmer’s field last September are those… Continue reading

Campaign aims to change attitudes toward dementia

“Yes. I live with dementia. Let me help you understand.”

Chris Wilkinson column: Make a plan, not a resolution

It has been widely reported that about 80 per cent of resolutions fail by February.

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Cortes residents battle mussel operation over noise

Questions for hearing include whether activities are considered processing

Most Read