Review: Stampeders prove they can still bring it

Rockers with walkers!

Yes, there were lots of jokes of that sort on Tuesday, April 17 when the Stampeders took control of the huge crowd at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

It was a Boomers Night Out and the audience was there for a good time, remembering the ’70s when the three guys on stage were kings of the Canadian airwaves.

It’s not often these days that you get to see a band of that vintage that still includes only original members, but these three fellows offer full value, even if their combined ages equal 209.

Of course, the great moves are a little creaky but heck, like the guy in the musical Chicago says, “though you are stiffer than a girder, they’ll let you get away with murder” if you only “razzle dazzle them”.

The razzle dazzle in this case was a fine performance of songs everyone knows.

Listening to them reminded this writer that, back then, bands proved themselves onstage with superb guitar and drum work as well as good lyrics. Think of tunes like the Doors’ ‘Light My Fire’ or Iron Butterfly’s ‘In-a-gadda-da-vida’. Even the Rolling Stones used to include the odd finely-crafted instrumental on their albums.

This trio can still bring it. And how. If they ever decide to come back to these parts, there’s sure to be a stampede for tickets. Make sure you don’t miss out.