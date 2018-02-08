Review: Shawnigan poet paints mother in words

Weston is celebrating the life of her artist mother, Ethel Jarmain

Shawnigan author Joanna Weston has written ‘A Bedroom of Searchlights’. (book cover)

By Dave Margoshes

Joanna Weston’s first book of poetry, A Summer Father, published in 2006, was a celebration of the life of her soldier-poet father, a father she barely knew except through the words of his own poetry.

Born in 1938 in rural Kent in England, Weston was still a toddler when her parents divorced, and then her father was permanently taken from her when he died in the Battle of Normandy in 1944. But Major John Jarmain left behind a manuscript of poems that were published at war’s end. Those poems became young Weston’s lifeline to her father, and they inform her own poems in A Summer Father, published more than 60 years after his death.

Now, a decade later, Weston is celebrating the life of her artist mother, Ethel Jarmain, in another book of poetry A Bedroom of Searchlights. Jarmain struggled on her own during wartime and the post-war era to raise two children and keep alive her own life as a painter. That hard-scrabble life is nicely depicted in a poem called “Necessities”: “the balance of art/with piano/achieved by forgetting/to iron shirts and dresses/beds made after lunch/when morning light had failed/and hunger found attention.”

This is stripped-down poetry, devoid of the niceties of capitalization and punctuation, those signposts to meaning essential to prose and usually found in poems as well. Instead, Weston relies on building blocks of images that, when taken together, for, a complete picture.

This is most effective in poems about her mother the artist, like “In Colour”: “her fingers splash vermilion/aquamarine cobalt on paper/she paints bullets/in striations of moonlight/to exorcise the shadows/that loom on her wall.”

Though Ethel and John were divorced, the dead soldier/poet remained a presence in Westson’s mother’s life — at least as Weston remembers or imagines it, in “To Find”: “her man got lost under a French sky/mislaid under the rise of ack-ack guns/she looked for him in newspapers/but found strangers in his uniform/discovered his bones under green turf/and sculpted them into his children/hung his eyes in their faces/then set his hands over theirs/she carved herself an archive of him.”

Now living in Shawnigan Lake, Weston has written and published children’s books as well as the two volumes of poetry. A Bedroom of Searchlights would be an appealing read for anyone who lived through the Second World War in Britain, and anyone who still mourns their lost mother. Oh, heck, anyone with a mother — and that includes just about everyone.

Dave Margoshes is a Saskatchewan poet, fiction writer and editor.

Previous story
UPDATE with full review: ‘Anything Goes’ is all-singing all-dancing hit

Just Posted

VIDEO: Palsson School collects bottles to fund special music program

It takes effort to fund extras programs at Palsson, but a PAC bottle drive is a real success

Thieves snatch $3,000 tools from Forest Discovery Centre

“The chainsaws and other equipment has BCFDC painted on them”

Lake Flashback: Top rank curling, post office going at Youbou, and oh, those wages!

Who knew IWA workers earned less than $9 an hour 40 years ago? And they were the top guns in B.C.

Column Dig In: Bedding down on Roman Chamomile

She dug up an area the size of her bed, removed all the weeds and planted Roman Chamomile.

Lake Cowichan council briefs: money for projects brought forward to 2018

Centennial Park’s 2017 upgrades are finished, but there is still more to do

VIDEO: A little of this and a little of that from around Cowichan Lake

The Cowichan Lake District Seniors Association presents a Sweethearts Dance at the… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

In a series of Tweets, the Alberta Premier claims BCers support wine ban

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Alberta’s wine ban won’t impact Vancouver Island producers

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s political spat that has pitted bitumen against sauvignon… Continue reading

One person dead in Campbell River house fire

The male victim is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

Most Read