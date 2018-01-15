Lulo Reinhardt is one of the stars who will be on stage at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre for International Guitar Night. (Submitted)

Reinhardt returns to quarterback international guitar night in Duncan

VIDEO: Another superb lineup in Duncan for International Guitar Night on Jan. 18

International Guitar Night (IGN), the world’s premier touring guitar festival, is returning to the Cowichan Theatre stage where it all began 18 years ago.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, another presentation bringing together a group of interesting and innovative acoustic guitarists to exchange musical ideas comes to the big stage starting at 7:30 p.m.

For each tour, IGN founder Brian Gore invites a new cast of guitar luminaries to join him for special evenings of solos, duets, and quartets that highlight the dexterity and diversity within the world of acoustic guitar. Gore founded IGN in 1995 as a forum for the world’s finest guitarists/composers to play their latest original songs and share musical ideas and talent with their peers.

Gypsy jazz legend Lulo Reinhardt, who is returning as guest host for International Guitar Night’s 18th year, is constantly on tour with his own Lulo Reinhardt Latin Swing Project.

In additional to annual Australian tours that began in 2008, they have played in the United States, China, France, Switzerland, Belgium, England, the Czech Republic, Scotland and Germany. He has also performed as a soloist with the International Guitar Night troupe in 2009 and 2011, going to Canada, the U.S. and the UK. Lulo was asked to be guest host of International Guitar Night January/February 2017. He’s back on board for the North American tour, hosting and performing for the festival starting January 2018.

Reinhardt will be joined by three dynamic musicians: Calum Graham, a young Canadian contemporary sensation; Marek Pasieczny, an innovative classical composer/performer from Poland; and award-winning American guitarist Michael Chapdelaine.

Graham has a two-handed style that has attracted millions of YouTube viewers. Pasieczny has performed and written for a variety of orchestras around the world, and Chapelaine has won both the Guitar Foundation of America Classical Guitar Competition and the National Fingerstyle Championship for steel string guitar, while Reinhardt has enhanced the aura surrounding his family’s famous name by adding Latin vibes.

Tickets to this event are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and Cowichan Folk Guild members and students and $5 for eyeGO students. Get them at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, or online at cowichanpac.ca, or by phoning 250-748-7529.

Previous story
Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Just Posted

Reinhardt returns to quarterback international guitar night in Duncan

VIDEO: Another superb lineup in Duncan for International Guitar Night on Jan. 18

Lot closure means Tzouhalem hikers, bikers in need need alternate plans

The main parking lot used for access to Mount Tzouhalem is closing… Continue reading

Retrofitting communities to meet the needs of 8-80

If you build a city that appeals to both an eight-year-old and… Continue reading

Ladysmith marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Ontario licensed marijuana producer Aphria has reached an agreement to acquire Ladysmith-based… Continue reading

Capture the Rain: Don and Jeanne Ross do a lot with little space

Suburban dwellers Don and Jeanne Ross built their house on a small lot high above the Cowichan River

Reinhardt returns to quarterback international guitar night in Duncan

VIDEO: Another superb lineup in Duncan for International Guitar Night on Jan. 18

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

UPDATED: ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Video: B.C. documentary features Okanagan ice climbing

First documentary for Penticton filmmaker captures elusive Okanagan ice climbing

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Toronto police say young girl made up story about hijab cutting

The investigation has been closed after 11-year-old girl claimed her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man

Fentanyl-laced meth and phones seized after second prison drone drop

A pre-Christmas drone drop was followed by a second incident in Abbotsford on Dec. 30

Most Read

  • Reinhardt returns to quarterback international guitar night in Duncan

    VIDEO: Another superb lineup in Duncan for International Guitar Night on Jan. 18

  • Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

    Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017