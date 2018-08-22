RCMP’s thrilling Musical Ride comes to the Cow Ex on Aug. 28

It’s time to get those seats for your family at a fun event that showcases part of Canada’s history

Precision riding is the name of the game, thrilling the big crowd. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

It’s time to get your tickets for the RCMP Musical Ride at the Cowichan Exhibition Grounds, on the Trans Canada Highway north of Duncan, on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

The show is coming to the Cowichan Valley for one performance only and a limited number of tickets are available for $15 per person through the Cowichan Ticket Centre in the Island Savings Centre or by phoning 250-748-7529.

“We are hoping for a sell out show once again. The last time they were here was in 2013,” said Carol-Ann Rolls, manager of Volunteer Programs and Services for Cowichan Community Policing and Crime Prevention.

Gates open 3 p.m. with the Preshow (Cowichan Pipes and Drums, Just Jim and the Warmland Vaulters) starting at 5:30 p.m. and the Ride itself starting at 6:45 p.m.

Seating is right in the ring for an up-close experience. There is some bleacher seating available but it’s probably a good idea to bring your own chairs.

If you come early, you can visit with the horses and riders, and check out the first responders booths and food vendors as well.

A spectacle known around the world…and truly Canadian, the RCMP Musical Ride is performed by a full troop of 32 riders and their horses. Riders and mounts are all beautifully turned out in full parade dress.

And that’s only the beginning. Their performance consists of intricate figures and drills choreographed to music. These movements demand the utmost control, timing and coordination, as horses and riders move as one.

In addition, the Musical Ride provides the opportunity for you and your family to experience the heritage and traditions of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The riders act as ambassadors of goodwill who promote the RCMP’s image throughout Canada and all over the world.

Proceeds from the Ride will support the volunteer efforts of Cowichan Community Policing and Cowichan Search & Rescue, two organizations that contribute many volunteer hours to safer communities. The charity of choice is Cowichan Therapeutic Riding.

 

The Cowichan Pipes & Drums are an exciting part of this show. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

The chance to get close to the horses and talk to the riders is an irresistible draw for many of the crowd after the Musical Ride. (Lexi Bainas, Citizen file)

