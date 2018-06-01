Pat’s House of Jazz welcomes Blaine Dunaway on June 3

He plays a variety of instruments with style and pizazz.

Comox multi-instrumentalist Blaine Dunaway brings his violin, chincello, flugelhorn and percussion instruments to Crofton’s Osborne Bay Pub on June 3 at 2 p.m., part of Pat’s House of Jazz.

A chincello, you ask? Isn’t it a bit too hot to wear fur?

“Think of it is a viola-sized instrument, held under the chin, with some modifications and specially designed strings that make it sound like a cello,” says series organizer Ron Joiner.

Dunaway will be joined by Budge Shackte and Jeff Drummond on guitars, John Hyde on double bass and Kelby MacNayr on drums.

The show, which features original compositions by Dunaway and other members of the band, is a warm-up of sorts for the music fest in Courtenay in July.

Dunaway has composed for everything from string quartets to 15-piece big bands to meditation tracks. He has also worked as a studio recording artist across Canada and with most of the finest big bands in Western Canada.

As an improvising violinist and trumpet player, he likes to get out and about, working in a variety of genres. He’s currently “mastering guitar and keyboards, experimenting with percussion instruments and re-discovering his voice,” according to Joiner’s release on the show: one of a Sunday afternoon jazz series presented by Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society.

The music starts Sunday at 2 p.m. in the pub at 1534 Joan Ave. in Crofton. Admission is $15.

Reservations are recommended. Tables will be held until 1:30 p.m. Phone 250-324-2245 or visit http://osbornebaypub.com.