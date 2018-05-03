The talented students of Duncan Christian School are busy putting the final touches to their production of the musical, ‘Narnia’, which opens this Friday. (Submitted)

‘Narnia’ the musical takes to the stage this weekend in Duncan

If you grew up with ‘The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe’, Duncan Christian has a musical for you

If you grew up with the book The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe as a beloved companion, Duncan Christian School has a musical for you.

Narnia comes to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, May 5, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“It’s a story of servant-hood and sacrifice,” according to Greg Hollett, a Grade 5 teacher at the school, who is directing the production.

The musical features many great songs, which will be accompanied by a live orchestra ensemble as the exciting and moving story unfolds.

“It weaves the magical journey of good verses evil,” Hollett says. “Winter turns into spring.”

He’s thrilled with how everything is coming together.

“The enchantment begins when Lucy first enters through the wardrobe and finds herself in the magnificent land of Narnia. Adventure after adventure lead her and her siblings into epic battles, wild wonder, fabulous friendships and bitter betrayal. Treachery and deceitfulness must be overcome in order to restore light to Narnia. The costumes, created by Lourdess Sumners, are sensational, the live orchestra ensemble, directed by Tamarae Alyward is brilliant, the harmonies, perfected by Sheri Atsma, and the sets, designed and built by James Baines are out of this world.”

Haven’t experienced the magic of Narnia? Want to know more?

It’s a fascinating story, which starts in England during the Second World War.

Like lots of English kids, Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy are sent to live in the country as their parents try to keep them safe from the bombing. They get to stay with eccentric Professor Kirke and decide to explore his house on a rainy day when Lucy, the youngest, finds an enormous wardrobe. She steps inside and, pushing through the clothing, finds herself suddenly outdoors in a wintry wood.

There, near a lamp post, she encounters a faun named Tumnus, who is surprised to meet a human girl and takes her to tea, where she finds out she’s entered Narnia, where the country all about is in the grips of an evil White Witch.

It’s always winter and never Christmas, she discovers.

When she finally finds her way home, she tells her sister and two brothers but they don’t believe her. Finally, they all make their way there and the adventurous story begins in earnest.

They meet friendly, talking animals, and decide to travel to meet Aslan, a lion, who appears to be a king or god in Narnia but Edmund is sidetracked by the attraction of the White Witch and is captured. The other children meet Aslan and are delighted, following his lead through a series of dangers.

Finally, Aslan, finding that Edmund it to be sacrificed on the legendary Stone Table, offers himself instead.

More astonishing events follow and finally Aslan’s group is victorious and the four children become kings and queens of Narnia, where they reign for many years.

However, one day, in a hunt for a magical white stag, they arrive at the lamppost that had marked the border between Narnia and our world and tumble back out of the wardrobe to our world.

Organizers say that the evening performances are suitable for children aged 10 and older while the afternoon show, scheduled for 2 p.m. is great for all ages.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students for all performances. However, for Friday and Saturday nights, children under 12 get in for $12 while for Saturday’s 2 p.m. show, kids under 12 get in for $8 each.

Get your tickets at cowichanpac.ca or call the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529 to reserve.

