Cowichan Valley Youth Choirs are frequent festival winners. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Music festival winds season up by saying ‘well done’ and announcing provincial participants

Cowichan’s contingent to provincials, as always, includes a great group of young performers

By Sydney Platt

The Cowichan Music Festival committee has completed a list of all the winners.

There were a total of 513 students in vocal/choral/musical theatre and choirs this year, including Bands-103 students, Recorders-40; Flutes-one; Strings-eight; String Orchestra-24; Piano-61.

Provincial winners include: Classical Voice: Junior – Gillian Duta; Merited Participant – Grace Brigham; Intermediate – Bryn Posey; Merited Participants – Jamieson Wickham, Timothy Cameron.

Musical Theatre: Junior – Reuben Broadway; Alternate – Sierra Borjeau; Intermediate – Megan Holt; Alternate – Alexandra Platt; Senior – Alison Bendall.

Choirs: Frances Kelsey School; Cowichan Valley Youth Junior Choir; Cowichan Valley Youth Concert Choir; Cowichan Valley Youth Acafellas.

Instruments: Intermediate Strings – Noah Mellemstrand.

Piano: Intermediate Piano – Jizelle Balae; Alternate – Madeline Thomson; Merited Participant – Maia Copley.

There were a total of 554 entries in dance, with 29 duos and 14 groups (totalling 150 students). The breakdown includes: Jazz – 21 groups, total of 341 students; Tap – four groups, total of 45 students; Musical Theatre – seven groups, total 87 students; Ballet – 14 groups, 150 students; Modern – 13 groups; Hip Hop – 12 groups, total 88 students.

Provincial winners in these sections include: Stage 1 – Brittany Behan-Millard; Alternate – Hannah Smith; Stage 2 – Alora Killam; Alternate – Mara Morris; Ballet 1 – Mikayla Burgess; Ballet 2 – Kayla Henry; Alternate – Clara Keefer; Modern 1 – Christina Noon; Alternate – Maya Campbell; Modern 2 – Kassidy Beaudry; Alternate – Tamara Faith-Mitchell.

The festival committee ensures that the entry fees for provincials are paid for all the entrants, including merited participants and alternates and there were many bursaries and scholarships given out.

This would not be possible if it weren’t for the many community donors and the support of the festival committee.

Previous story
Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes bring ‘Roots & Grooves‘ to Duncan Showroom

Just Posted

‘Bed Rest Mom’ talks about other possible side of pregnancy

“I wanted to speak to women where they truly are at”

Music festival winds season up by saying ‘well done’ and announcing provincial participants

Cowichan’s contingent to provincials, as always, includes a great group of young performers

From homeless to helping others: VIU’s adult education turns life around

April Murphy has battled illiteracy, homelessness, and addiction and mental health challenges.

Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes bring ‘Roots & Grooves‘ to Duncan Showroom

There are 40 years between their ages but who cares when there’s this much talent going around

Sarah Simpson column: Community support comforting in darkest times

The hockey community took care of me

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Coming up in Cowichan: From Earth Day to plant sales, planning to an open house

Make tough decisions now for, when you can’t Who needs to know?… Continue reading

Lottery losses have B.C. parents hoping for French teachers from Europe

Minister’s trip to France earlier this month was an “aggressive” effort to recruit French teachers

Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

Premier John Horgan says B.C. remains opposed to the pipeline

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline theatre on TV and in court

John Horgan doesn’t have a hope on Trans Mountain, and he knows it

‘Forever in our hearts’ Broncos head coach remembered for actions on and off the ice

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 who died in the Humboldt bus crash

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

‘It really lifted their spirits,’ said parent to the injured men still in hospital after bus crash

UBC accidentally sends Orientation Week invites to rejected applicants

An estimated 28,000 invitations went out, although school accepts 7,000 first-year students per year

B.C. First Nation, governments sign first-ever emergency management agreement

A first of its kind agreement will see three levels of government work together so the Tsilhqot’in National Government can determine its emergency management

Most Read