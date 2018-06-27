Museum exhibit highlights impact of sports after 9-11

;’Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11’ explores how sports helped unite the country

A new exhibit at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum highlights the impact of sports after the 2001 attacks.

“Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11” explores how sports helped unite the country and features interviews with athletes, including Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza.

“In that first game back, the home team came back and won,” said Piazza, whose two-run homer for the Mets won the game against Atlanta in New York’s first major sporting event after 9-11. “That’s exactly the lesson the city, the country and the world needed to see that night.”

Other New York athletes featured in oral histories and interviews include Bobby Valentine, Mark Messier and Vinny Testaverde.

9-11 Memorial & Museum president Alice M. Greenwald hopes visitors “feel inspired by stories about the best of humanity.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Get ready to rock at Laketown Ranch on Canada Day weekend

Just Posted

Young Stingrays make waves at Island Long Course championships

Bridget Burton and 10-and-under boys set the tone for Duncan swimmers

Alistair MacGregor column: Supply management something to celebrate and defend

Production control failure couldn’t be more starkly illustrated than with these U.S. examples.

Cow High’s Super Six surprise at sevens

Shorthanded squad wins shield

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Editorial: Mesachie fire future a tough call for residents

We hope that everyone can at least go into the process with an open mind.

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

B.C. woman walks in on masked man robbing her Nanaimo home

RCMP seek information on suspect of break-and-enter on Vancouver Island

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

One-armed reporter takes up boxing

Museum exhibit highlights impact of sports after 9-11

;’Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11’ explores how sports helped unite the country

COLUMN: B.C. mayor takes on Trump

Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman calls statements Trump disturbing

Most Read