Cars, trucks, and motorcycles of every possible type will be on display during the colourful Vancouver Island Motor Gathering on Aug. 26. (Submitted)

Motorsport Circuit opens doors for Motor Gathering

A fabulous mix of vehicles will be on display in Duncan for car fans and their families to enjoy

Gentlemen (and ladies!), start your engines and get ready to roll towards Highway 18, just outside Duncan.

The seventh annual Vancouver Island Motor Gathering will be held at the Island Motorsport Circuit on Sunday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vancouver Island communities boast an incredible collection of classic, rare and unique vehicles and motorcycles, and this is the place to see many of them as fans get together for a special day.

And, if you have one yourself, why not bring it along to add lustre?

What better way to celebrate the vehicles you are proud to call your own than with hundreds of other enthusiasts sharing that similar passion, all while raising funds to support the David Foster Foundation and a curated selection of other local Vancouver Island charities.

Why not tell a friend or two and get them to come as well? To learn more about the event check out https://motorgathering.com/

There are a wide number of awards available, including best sports car, best Japanese car, best street rod, best truck, best muscle car, best original, best in show, fan favourite, and best car club display.

And they mean it. You’ll see plenty of sleek sports exoticars, heavy metal from the ’60s and ’70s, milestone cars from the Fabulous ’50s, and lots, lots more. Last year’s gathering drew thousands to the circuit site on the Lake Cowichan highway.

The entry fee for judged vehicles is $50, and for non-judged vehicles is $25.

For spectators, the suggested minimun donation is $5 per person.

So, as you can see, there will be something for everyone on an affordable day out. Come in your car, come as you are, but make tracks to enjoy the fun.

