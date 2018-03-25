Canadian singer Michael Buble’ arrives for the screening of the movie ’ Tour Stop 148 ’ at the Rome Film festival in Rome, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The Juno Awards make a splash tonight in Vancouver with an eclectic lineup of rising stars and established favourites paying tribute to Canada’s music scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, ANSA

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

The Juno Awards make a splash tonight in Vancouver with an eclectic lineup of rising stars and established favourites paying tribute to Canada’s music scene.

Host Michael Buble will oversee the festivities at Rogers Arena, adding his trademark quips between an array of live performances and accolades.

Awards will be handed out in categories that include album, group and breakthrough artist of the year. Viewers will also have their say with the Juno Fan Choice award.

Newcomers Jessie Reyez and Daniel Caesar are among the artists slated to perform, as are Diana Krall, Arkells and Arcade Fire, who will receive an international achievement award.

Barenaked Ladies and former bandmate Steven Page will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Rush frontman Geddy Lee. The band also reunites with Page to perform together for the first time since he went solo in nearly a decade ago.

A posthumous tribute to Gord Downie will be led by Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green, alongside Barenaked Ladies keyboardist Kevin Hearn.

The Junos air live on CBC-TV and will stream for a worldwide audience on the CBC Music website.

Though the main event is tonight, many awards were handed out at a gala on Saturday. Gord Downie and Diana Krall led the tally of winners with two each.

Buble also warmed up to hosting duties by picking up an adult contemporary album Juno for “Nobody But Me.”

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Gord Downie and Diana Krall win two awards each at non-televised Juno gala

