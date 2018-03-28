Matthew Good is pictured in Toronto on Monday, January 22 , 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

B.C. concert postponed after musician Matthew Good collapses during Edmonton show

Matthew Good’s concert scheduled for tonight in Prince George, B.C., has been postponed for a day as the Canadian rocker deals with pneumonia.

A post on his social media accounts says the concert with him and Our Lady Peace at the CN Centre will now take place tomorrow.

It says all tickets purchased for tonight’s show will be valid tomorrow.

Those who can’t make it tomorrow can inquire about a refund through the TicketsNorth box office or its phone number.

Good was taken to hospital last night after collapsing onstage during a performance at Edmonton’s Jubilee Auditorium.

His social media accounts say he was taken to hospital “as a precautionary measure.”

Related: Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good to hit the stage

In a video from the concert posted on social media, Our Lady Peace singer Raine Maida told the crowd that Good “wanted to do the show and he tried to do it and you saw what happened.”

The crowd then burst into applause when Maida urged them to give Good a “big hand for even getting up there.”

Good and Our Lady Peace are on a cross-Canada tour that began March 1 in St. John’s, N.L.

The two acts also performed at the Jubilee Auditorium on Monday night.

The tour will end with shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Nearly Neil’ offers comfort to fans hearing of Neil Diamond’s Parkinson’s diagnosis

Just Posted

Cowichan United claims George Smith Cup

First-year team edges Vic West in final

Changing shopping patterns could change look of downtown Lake Cowichan

What will the community’s main street look like in future as business adapts to new ideas

New kid on the block: Small Block Brewing opens in the Cowichan Valley

Offering British style ales, new brewery plans to stay small

Cowichan District gets $1.4M to re-open Mill Bay Elementary

The move comes to address enrolment pressure in the district.

Editorial: Speed tables great neighbourhood additions

Who knew speed tables (big speed bumps) were so controversial?

Sesquicentennial Totem unveiled in Duncan

Project part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations

Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette pleads guilty

He wanted “to avoid a trial and for the victims to not have to relive this tragedy”

Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Pope Francis says he can’t personally will not apologize to residential school survivors and their families

Trump’s early morning tweets: gun laws and North Korea

Trump says Second Amendment won’t be repealed and there is a good chance North Korean leader will do ‘what is right’

Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

B.C. concert postponed after musician Matthew Good collapses during Edmonton show

Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

President Trump is floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico.

Brandon Sutter nets two goals as Canucks stuff Ducks 4-1

Biega counts first of season as Vancouver beats Anaheim

Boy falls over waterfall at Nanaimo park

Firefighters retrieve nine-year-old who fell over the falls Tuesday afternoon

Tim Hortons, franchisees spat over $700M plan to reno many locations

New restaurants will have lighter, more natural looking exteriors and open-concept seating

Most Read

  • Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

    B.C. concert postponed after musician Matthew Good collapses during Edmonton show