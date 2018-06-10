LEXI BAINAS COLUMN VIDEO: Self-expression through the arts is the theme this week

A&E news is simply flooding in to my desk these days.

Judy Hogg and her Celtic Rhythm Dancers are justifiably proud of their girl, Taryn Neligan. As I was preparing to attend their show on Sunday, June 3, I got this note from Judy: “Keep your eyes open for my dancer Taryn Neligan (she won’t be hard to spot because of her amazing strength and technique). She tied for top dancer in B.C. this past weekend and will represent B.C. at the Canadian Championships in Calgary this Summer. They had to break the tie going down to judges individual points and she was awarded the First Runner up. She has also been accepted to the Basel (Switzerland) Military tattoo team this Summer. She will have her accommodation and meals and costumes paid for but must pay her flight so we will have a small silent auction in the lobby before the show and during intermission. This will be the fourth time she represents B.C. at the Canadian Championships!”

We saw a crowd at the silent auction during the intermission Sunday. Obviously many were eager to help send Taryn to Basel.

•••

Love band music? We’ve got something for you.The Cowichan Valley Concert Band is holding its annual spring show on Friday, June 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Duncan. This group of about 25 talented musicians rehearse weekly under the direction of Ronald McFarlane and perform at various community events in the Cowichan Valley. Come out and listen to selections in a variety of music genres. Tickets are $10 for students/seniors, $15 for adults or $35 for families and are available from any band member or at the door. Refreshments are provided during intermission.

•••

Yuko Yamamoto, a local artist and the project leader of the ‘Self Expression Art Series’ is excited about what’s come out of that effort.

“This project is for furthering social inclusion of persons with disabilities in the Cowichan Valley community through presenting their ‘self-portraits’ made by themselves. Five local artists, ten challenged adults, and two Providence Farm staff members collaborated together to make self-portraits through various art mediums. This show [June 8-21] will present our accomplishment and documented processes.

“Five local artists, including myself, facilitated weekly art sessions for 11 months and the process was documented by Nick Versteeg. His film will be screened on June 15 at Portals during the reception starting at 6:30 p.m. A singing performance by a participating artist, a challenged adult, is scheduled during the reception as well.

“The group of 17 artists established equitable relationships within the group and we are very proud of presenting our accomplishments.”

I think you will be, too. Check it out. The show itself runs June 8-21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday to Friday) and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

•••

The Brentwood College Concert for a Summer’s Eve continues tonight (Friday, June 8) at 7:30 p.m. at the T. Gil Bunch Centre.

According to Phil Newns, “Our award-winning ensembles will entertain you as they perform selections from their recent music festival debuts. Included in our show will be dancers, our vocal ensembles, wind and string ensembles, jazz band, guitar ensemble and our talented advanced rock band. In addition, some featured vocalists and instrumentalists will share the stage with our professional house band in a variety of musical genres. This showcase performance in the T. Gil Bunch Theatre is in support of Monday Morning Music, a music therapy program for special needs people in the Cowichan Valley, and bursaries for special needs graduates from valley high schools.

Tickets are $10 for and it is festival seating. You can book online at http://theatre.brentwood.bc.ca or call the Box Office at 250 743 8756

•••

Katie Daniel has checked in with the June view from Imagine That! in Duncan.

“Our feature artists in our display windows from June 1 through 29. It’s originals and prints by Michael Dean. Born in Lancashire, England, Michael started painting in the late 1960s. He emigrated to Canada in 1972 and continued his passion, inspired by local beauty and the marine life around Vancouver Island.

“His main interests have been working coastal vessels, historical coastal scenes and, most recently, the forest and beach scenes of Vancouver Island. Michael enjoys hiking and camping around the local area and exhibits his work around the Cowichan Valley area,” she says.

There’s also a display of enamels and silks.

“Well-known in the Cowichan Valley, Margot Page and Lorraine Taylor combine their creative talents for a joint exhibition of their work this month. Margot enamels on copper and steel, and Lorraine hand-paints on silk scarves.

“The two met when the Imagine That! Artisans Designs co-operative in Duncan began some twenty-four years ago. Lorraine was one of the founding members and Margot joined a few years later.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.