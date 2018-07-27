LEXI BAINAS COLUMN: Snow in July, medieval knights, bellydancers: lots to share this week

I’ve heard of a recital and 10 days of celebration, too. Don’t miss it

Bellydancing is back at The 39 Days of July on Sunday evening starting at 6 p.m. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

In case you didn’t notice, there was snow in Duncan this week.

The DBIA’s Catherine Macey got the scoop.

“A small local video company (based out of Cobble Hill) named Rapid Heart Pictures [was] downtown…shooting an independent Christmas movie titled New Year’s Kiss,” she wrote. “They [had] a small cast and crew, a small footprint, and [didn’t disrupt] any street or sidewalk traffic. Their shooting schedule was between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.”

***

Victor Vesely and Margit Nellemann of Westholme Tea Co. have passed along a note about their 10 Days of 10 Years celebration marking the tea farm’s decade with 10 days of events from Aug. 1-10.

The site on Richard’s Trail is, after all, Canada’s first and only commercial tea farm, so why not throw a party?

It’s all about the evolution of the site, from its beginnings as “Art Farm” in 2008.

I remember the Art Farm well: it was my first chance to see Nellemann’s unique handmade tea pots, which grew into a concept born of a desire to grow and share a passion for tea, food and art.

The next name for the place was The Tea Farm, and now it rolls farm, teashop, gallery, studio and production facility into one exciting package.

Guests at the celebration are invited to relive the essence of Westholme’s 10-year history: Wednesday, Aug. 1 – A Day of Art & Tea; Thursday, Aug. 2 – The Tutu Event; Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3-4 – Moroccan Tea Experience; Sunday, Aug. 5 – Jazzy Tea; Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 6 -7 – Tea & Tango; Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 8-9 – Mad Hatter Tea Party; and finally, Friday, Aug. 10 – Canadian Tea Experience.

Vesely is excited: “We are looking forward to celebrating the many forms Westholme Tea Company has taken over the past 10 years. We owe much of our success to the support we have received from the Cowichan Valley community and can’t wait to share some of our best memories with them.”

For more information about Westholme Tea Company and 10 Days of 10 Years, check out www.westholmetea.com/2018/06/10-days-10-years/

***

Auditions for How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, the Cowichan Musical Society’s choice for their 2019 blockbuster, will be held on Saturday, July 28 at 1 p.m. at the Mercury Theatre. Singing roles will audition at 1 p.m. sharp, followed by vocal chorus and dance from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and callbacks at 7 p.m. For audition packages and other information, follow this link: http://www.cowichanmusicalsociety.bc.ca

***

Eve Daniell and pals are back again this summer with another of their delightful Concert for a Saturday Afternoon events. At 2:30 p.m. on July 28, at St. John’s Church, Cobble Hill, you can enjoy a recital of classical song and a collection of Hollywood’s greatest hits through the decades. Joining Daniell and pianist Rykie Avenant are Anna Roberts, Holly Collis Handford, Stephanie James, Cameron Trustham, James Meyer, Mischa Onassis, Jamieson Wickham, Bryn Posey, and Quin Norman. Tickets are $20 each or $10 for kids 10 and under.

***

“July 27-28 marks the return of our Medieval Days and Knights,” say the folks at The Raptors Centre on Herd Road. It’s a fun, spirited event that revolves around the popularity of falconry in the 15th and 16th centuries.

“This event is both a fundraiser for our sister organization The Raptor Rescue Society, and also just a super cool time! It will feature many themed activities throughout the day, including flight demonstrations, archery, sword fighting, a BBQ, medieval themed music and our Medieval Market.”

Ticket prices range from $15 for adults to $49 for a family of two adults and three kids.

Get them at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/medieval-days-and-knights-at-the-raptors-tickets-47594886587

***

And don’t forget to make your way to The 39 Days of July at Charles Hoey Park on Sunday, July 29 for the return of the Bellydance Extravaganza.

Georgia Foster has woven her magic, bringing a wonderful group of these sinuous and beautifully costumed performers to share their love of their dance.

The event runs from 6 p.m. until about 8 p.m. Bring the whole family to enjoy this colourful crowd-pleaser.