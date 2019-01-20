Lexi Bainas column: Lots of great ways to chase those winter blues in this week’s even

From the skirl of the pipes to the infectious sounds of a marimba band, what’s not to like?

It’s almost time for Robbie Burns Night.

The annual celebration, held at the Ramada Inn in Duncan, takes place on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Featuring the Cowichan Pipes and Drums band and the Kathy White Dancers, this is the 20th annual celebration of the life and legacy of Scotland’s poet, Robert Burns.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m.

You’ll see the address to the Haggis, hear the famous toasts, enjoy Scottish music and Highland dancing.

Tickets are $50 each with guests under 16 getting in for $25.

For tickets, contact Tony Fayant at fayantt@shaw.ca or phone 250-210-1528.

***

At Providence Farm, Barely North Entertainment is presenting The High Quadra Ramblers on Jan. 26 as part of their Live in the Chapel series.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket ares $15 each. Better get them ahead of time rather than waiting and trying at the door.

The High Quadra Ramblers are an old-time stringband and they’re ready to give winter the boot by combining a foot stomping time with the release of their new EP, which will include a number of originals and unique arrangements of traditional Appalachian and Celtic tunes. HQR have been playing festivals and venues all over B.C. in support of their self titled debut album, released last spring.

The Ramblers were formed during a cold long winter over a need for mournful Appalachian mountain tunes and a love of traditional music. They include Mack Shields on fiddle and vocals, Kaitlin Chamberlin on banjo and vocals and occasionally Keith Rodger on upright bass.

Shields has played in many bands over the years including the Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra, OQO, Ain’t Dead Yet, The Wicks and Kodou (a collaboration with renowned classical pianist Shoko Inoue and Jacques Mindreau). Chamberlin picked up the banjo after playing guitar and piano all her life and found she loves it.

They play a wide range of traditional music so expect everything and you won’t be disappointed.

If you interested, tickets are available through barelynorth.tickit.ca

***

Blow those winter blues away with Winter Spirit, presented by Enrapture Events and Dance Temple Cowichan.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, from 7 p.m. till 11:45 p.m. at The Hub at Cowichan Station, you can enjoy a selection of lively music.

Organizers are calling it a “family friendly celebration in the midst of winter to warm your hearts and dancing feet”.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and from 7:30 to 8:30, you’ll hear the impossible-to-resist sounds of Masimba Marimba.

(I don’t know what it is about marimba music but no one can resist tapping their toes to it.)

From 8:30 to 9:30, you’ve got DJ Chantell Foss, followed from 9:30 to 10:30 by a second set from Masimba Marimba.

From 10:30 to 11:30 it’s DJ Ali Genevieve, and the final 15 minutes features Chris Bertin live on the didgeridu.

Wow! I feel like dancing already.

Tickets are $20 each but a sliding scale is available at the door. Just ask about it. No one is turned away for lack of funds. Why not PM Ali Genevieve to volunteer an hour of your time for set up, clean up and door shifts in exchange for entry?

Children 16 and under are free. Everyone who’s planning to attend is asked to bring a refillable bottle of water. Snack Shack will be provided by Tristan. No alcohol or drugs are allowed.

For advance tickets: E-transfer: ancientfutures@gmail.com Password: dance

***

Finally, for those keeners who are never happy unless they’re learning something, here’s an unusual entertainment item: Coffee with a Cop: Building relationships one cup at a time, is taking place Thursday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at Cedrick’s Coffee House in Crofton.

There’s no agenda or speechifying. You can ask questions about things that have been niggling at your brain, voice your concerns, share local problems, and just get to know your local officers in a comfortable, local setting, over a cup of coffee.