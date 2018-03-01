Lexi Bainas column: Full weekend of entertainment of all kinds coming up

Even if you didn’t get tickets for Johnny Reid’s sold-out show, there’s a lot to do Saturday and Sunday

Chosen from the many dance groups taking part in the Cowichan Music Festival, several major award winning groups are showcased the festival’s highlights events March 4 and 7. (Citizen file)

First up: CBC’s North by Northwest radio program announced last week that “Islander, author, broadcaster” Arthur Black had died.

Possessed of a wonderfully acerbic view of life, Black was one of my favourite on-air personalities at the CBC. He seemed to be able to see through the walls we all put up and give us a clear view of the passing parade. He’ll be missed.

***

While we’re talking about the CBC, there’s good news, too.

Rescheduled — and we’re glad of it — to appear tonight (Friday, March 2) on the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre stage is This Is That: Live on Tour.

A parody show that is so close to the CBC that you’re sure to think it’s real, this program is really popular with CBC Radio fans.

They’re making a stop in the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Friday, March 2, starting at 7:30 p.m.

It’s non-stop laughs in this satirical, behind the scenes peek at the Mother Corporation.

Hosts Peter Oldring and Pat Kelly are bringing their Best of This Is That live show to Duncan.

You’ll enjoy mockumentaries and surprising interviews that seem amazingly so real that you’ll be shaking your head.

This Is That is best suited for a 14+ audience, so be advised.

Tickets are $30 each. Get them at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, or by calling 250-748-7529.

***

The Duncan Skating Club is producing Disney’s The Lion King Jr.

We all know the famous music. Songs in the show include such favourites as ‘Circle of Life’, ‘I Just Can’t Wait to Be King’, ‘Be Prepared’, ‘Hakuna Matata’, and ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’.

Now you can see what the skaters can do with these great tunes, in a production that’s adapted to make it manageable for a student-aged cast.

The Lion King Jr. is being offered in two shows at the Cowichan Arena on Saturday, March 3, the first one starting at 2 p.m. and the evening presentation at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $8 for children. Get them from Duncan Skating Club members or at the door, and get ready to go home humming.

***

The Cowichan Bio-Diesel Co-op folks are also stepping up with a night of entertainment on Saturday, March 3.

Emcee Bill Levity will present Jonathan Churcher, Genevieve and the Wild Sundays, and Bijoux du Bayou as they take to the stage at the HUB at 2375 Koksilah Rd. in Cowichan Station.

There’s live music, dancing, food, and a silent auction in what organizers are calling a “fundraiser for a fossil-free community.”

This is a licensed event, and local beer and wine will be available.

Get your tickets at Ten Old Books or Cowichan Energy Alternatives in duncan or contact info@cowichanenergy.org.

***

Also on Saturday, March 3, there’s Spring into Song, hosted by the Forte School of Music and the Cobble Hill Farmers Institute, at the Cobble Hill Hall.

It’s all in benefit of the CMS Food Bank.

Starting at 3 p.m. you can enjoy performances by the Crystal Singers Women’s Choir, Sing Victoria’s choirs, the Woodruff Youth Marimba Band, Forte’s own In Harmony, and more.

Admission is by cash or food donation at the door.

***

On Sunday, March 4 starting at 2 p.m. and again on Wednesday, March 7, starting at 7 p.m., it’s time for the Cowichan Music Festival’s two big Highlights Concerts at the Cowichan Theatre.

These shows allow friends and family, along with all ages of Valley music lovers, to enjoy performances by the festival’s major award winners.

Tickets for each of these shows are $15.50 for adults, and $10.50 for children. (If you buy both concerts at the same time, you can save time, and get both Sunday and Wednesday adult tickets for $26)

Order your seats at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, by calling 250-748-7529 or go online to cowichanpac.ca and do the whole thing there. Then, settle into your seat and prepare for some top-notch performances.