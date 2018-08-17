Lexi Bainas column: From Aladdin auditions to the Cowichan Pipes Drums at the Lake, this is a full week

We’ve got a Mexican party, lots of great music on tap, and more

Celebrate with the Cowichan Musical Society at a special fundraiser at Cherry Point vineyard on Saturday, Aug. 25. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

Adagé Studio has whispered through the back fence that auditions for their 2019 musical, Aladdin, will be held Saturday, Aug. 25 at 10:30 a.m. and Friday, Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

I think that’s exciting enough to spread the news.

Email them at info@adagestudio.com or call 250-732-4049 to find out about an audition package.

Their studio is right in downtown Duncan so, even if you don’t know the group, you can find your way there.

Call backs will be held Saturday, Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

If you’re worried about auditioning, don’t be. Give them a call and they’ll help you.

***

It’s time for a Mexican Party, say the gang from The Hub at Cowichan Station.

They’re bringing in Las Chachas for an all-ages fun evening on Aug. 26 that starts at 7:30 p.m.

The band is all about Latin funky reggae rock, which is enough to get any toes tapping.

The cover charge is $10. Pay at the door.

***

The Osborne Bay Pub is featuring an astonishing variety of acts this month.

Tonight (Friday, Aug. 17) there’s Michael Clark, the renowned Soul King, in a performance of ambient jazz and blues and on Saturday, Aug. 18, you can enjoy Sons of Guns in a show of classic rock covers that span the decades. There is no cover charge for either of these shows.

Finally, on Friday, Aug. 24, at 9 p.m. you can hear Cities, featuring Juno nominees Adam Kitteridge, Matt Johnson, Miguel Valdes, and Nick La Riviere. Call 250-324-2245 for more info.

***

Riot Brewing’s Megan Calwell is also chiming in:

On Aug. 18 at 8:30 p.m. the Grinning Barretts are releasing their second EP, The Riot. A five-piece Celtic punk band, these boys will get you on your feet. Opening for them are Kush and Les Tibbo.

And next Friday, Aug. 24, at 9 p.m. you can enjoy A Night of Johnny Cash with David James. You’ll love the way he steps to the mike and says, “Hello – I’m almost Johnny Cash.” Entry is $5 at the door.

On Friday, Aug. 31, at 9 p.m. enjoy the third installment of the Taproom Comedy Tour featuring Steve McMath, Quincy Thomas, Andrew Mack and Colton Turcotte. Tickets $10 available at Riot Brewing Co.

***

Taking a minute from a busy schedule, Derek Crawford of the Cowichan Pipes & Drums has mentioned that the band is hosting another Beer n Burger n Bagpipes bash this year, on Sunday, Aug. 26.

The difference is that this time, it’s in Lake Cowichan.

“The Riverside Inn is a new venue for us, and looks like an ideal spot for a summer event, with lots of seating outside near the river, as well as a large grassed area for the band performance. We’re really looking forward to it,” he says.

So, after you’ve visited the Vancouver Island Motor Gathering, just continue up Highway 18 to the Lake.

The fun takes place at the Slide (that’s what Lake Cowichan types affectionately call the Riverside Inn) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Adult tickets are $22 each, while under 19s can enjoy the event for $15. To reserve your tickets, contact Tony at 250-210-1528 or fayantt@shaw.ca

***

The Cowichan Musical Society and Cherry Point Vineyard are hosting Broadway at the Vineyard Gala Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 25.

This event, according to the enthusiastic Paulette Keber, is all about fun and fundraising, and celebrating the Society’s decades of providing superb entertainment at midwinter when we all need it most.

Tapas and wine, costumed greeters, a super auction, musical trivia, and lots more are on the event’s agenda.

So, head on out to Cherry Point Estate Wines. The fun starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 each. To buy, contact irwin@baypub.ca or call 250-710-0010.