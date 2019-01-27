Lexi Bainas column: Collectors collect for CDH, Buddha and the boudoir, concerto winners

Two new books by Valley authors, three talented young folks, and hundreds of houses equal one chair

If you enjoyed the Christmas village displayed at Cassy’s Coffeehouse at Youbou, you’ll be delighted with a note I received this week from Donna Jones, who, with husband Dennis, owns the delightful (and huge) collection that was featured.

They had asked for donations to help fight cancer and, Jones says, “We collected $1,200 which we are donating to Cowichan District Hospital for a new patient chair for their chemotherapy unit.”

That’s putting your art where your heart is.

Simon Minkow whisked me a note just before deadline about a night out for teens.

“No parents, no pre-teens! U-19: The Teen Music Scene is an event at the Duncan Showroom created by teens for teens, and the next one is Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 2-5 p.m.

“This is the fourth one we’ve done. It will feature dance (Jackson Burton), spoken word (Drayven High, Fiona Grant, Katya Bannister) and music (Brooklyn Lang, Austin LeBlanc, Dr. PM, Ellie Barnhart). More acts will be confirmed soon.

“I created the event so that teens could have a safe space to have fun together. And it’s great to do it in such a cool place with a fantastic sound system; Long John and the Showroom have been very supportive since the first U-19 event last May.”

Admission is $5. This one is starting earlier than usual because it’s a two-hour early dismissal that day for SD79 students.

It’s a unique lineup each time and the event is open to a wide range of genres. Teens interested in performing can contact IG: simon_minkow or call 250-510-1622.

North Cowichan author Cynthia Lockrey says it’s time to talk about Your Child’s Voice, which is all abut advocating for children with special needs.

There are many parents and caregivers in the Cowichan region who are raising kids with special needs. This resource book is aimed at helping parents and caregivers have the tools, resources and confidence to advocate for children who have special needs.

“Raising a child with special needs can be challenging, frustrating, rewarding and isolating,” explains Lockrey. “I have spent a number of years advocating for my own child, and, in talking to other parents, have found many of the issues and roadblocks we’ve faced are common to others.”

The book contains practical advice from a parent “living the patient advocacy journey”, she says but also insights from medical professionals, teachers, as well as other parents who are fighting in the trenches for their children.

“Many of those interviewed live right here in the Cowichan region. I’m hoping parents and caregivers reading this book will realize they are not alone and pick up some valuable tools to help them be their child’s voice,” Lockrey said.

For more information check out http://www.yourchildsvoice.com

Alice Sinclair, chairman of the Cowichan Consort Concerto Competition for 2019, has slipped me a note that there are three winners this year.

These talented young people, all under 26, will perform with the orchestra on March 2 at the Christian Reformed Church, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The senior winner is Anna Betuzzi, oboe, the intermediate winner is Evan Overman, trumpet, and the junior winner is Anjulie Djearam, voice.

“This year’s panel was very excited with the high level of the performances by all candidates. A different criteria this year was that their concerto music had to be by Mozart or Haydn. Thank you to all teachers who entered students,” Sinclair says.

Valley sex therapist and author, Dr. Cheryl Fraser, has published her first book, Buddha’s Bedroom, this month and is already starting to get some great publicity.

She will be appearing on the Marilyn Denis show and on CBC national radio. In the U.S., she’s being pitched to TV, print, podcast and radio, including the Today show, GMA, and Dr. Oz.

Fraser grew up in the Cowichan Valley and has a thriving psychology practice in Maple Bay where she sees couples and individuals. She also teaches Buddhism and leads meditation retreats as the resident teacher of Island Dharma, based in Nanaimo.

Her publicity team is in the process of setting up a book signing and/or public talks on love and sex in Duncan and Nanaimo. Watch this space for more news.



