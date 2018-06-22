Lexi Bainas column: Celebrate the solstice or pick up a book

Providence Farm folks are leaning over the fence (probably literally) and telling me that the Cajun Solstice Dance is happening Saturday, June 23.

“This is a farm fundraiser, full of good food, drinks, and fantastic music by Bijoux du Bayou,” their note says.

So, if you feel like a night out at the Farm, tickets are available in advance at reception, and the General Store at a cost $20. At the door, you’ll pay $25.

***

The Valley’s Allan Waddy is launching his new book, Buckshot and Johnnycakes, electronically this week, through Friesen’s Press and Ingram Wholesalers, Amazon, Kindle, Kobo, and iTunes and will be also available at Volume One Book Store.

“I am really excited about the release of Buckshot & Johnnycakes,” he said last week.

Buckshot & Johnnycakes is a true-life story of two 11-year-old boys who met in the Scouting movement in the Cowichan Valley and spent the next 56 years of their lives sharing one continuous adventure after the other in scouting activities, survival camping, relic hunting for middens, deep sea fishing, buying and selling boats and antique cars, working in sawmills and logging camps, military service, law enforcement, private investigations, hunting for wild game on a private island and numerous other daring exploits from childhood to becoming great-grandfathers. These characters are indeed the Canadian Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn complete with sense of humour.

Throughout his adult life Waddy has written and published numerous short stories and is now excited to have the time to write novels and share some of his adventures.

He is arranging a book signing at Volume One on Saturday, June 30.

***

Juno and CFMA nominee Eileen McGann is letting me know that she and David K are holding their annual Summer Solstice Celebration concert on Saturday, June 23.

“It is one of the few concerts we do in Cowichan each year, and this one is always a special favourite,” she says. “Come and celebrate the Summer Solstice with us in a beautiful Mill Bay garden and waterfront setting, beside Saanich Inlet. The weather is predicted to be fine, so the concert will be on a lovely, expansive deck. (Inside, of course if it rains, at St F-X church hall, just up the road.)

“The Summer Solstice is a special time for so many cultures and communities gather to sing and celebrate together. It’s the longest day of the year, and the season for celebrating light, forward movement in our lives, and our connection to the earth and each other. The concert features songs and stories of the west coast landscape, Solstice legends and lore, and of course, plenty of wonderful choruses to sing with. We had a fantastic time last year, so do come out and celebrate with us.

“Seats are limited and we’ve had full houses previously.”

Tickets are $20 each and showtime is 7:30 p.m. Call 250-743-3237 and leave a message with the number of seats you’d like to reserve or email dragonwingmusic@gmail.com

***

Duncan author Monte Engelson is sharing the collection of letters his father wrote while serving in the Air Force in a compelling story.

He himself grew up during the onset of the Second World War surrounded by family who eventually took up the call to serve.

According to his release, “Like many who grew up during this time, he learned of the adversity those members of his family faced through their personal stories. It was only after his grandmother’s passing that a collection of letters sent to her by his parents during the war were found. These letters provided a new look at the struggles and obstacles they faced through their own words. What was revealed was a fascinating story of perseverance, courage and love.”

Hence, his book.

Letters to Mother shares the story of Engelson’s father, Harold Engelson, as he transitioned from police officer in a remote town, to navigator on a two man dive bomber, for the Royal Canadian Air Force, between 1935-1945.

Through these letters, and Engelson’s own research and insight, readers are painted a picture of what life was like for young married couples and families in British Columbia while having to make the difficult and brave decision to serve their country.

The book is available through Amazon and Xlibris Publishing.

Monte Engelson was only three years old when his father joined the air force. He remembers awaiting his return with his mother and then finally welcoming him home after the German’s surrender. Upon discovery of the letters his parents had sent, he set forward on a journey to learn more about his father’s squadron along with the challenges and loss they experienced. He currently resides in Duncan.