Lexi Bainas column: 39 Days of entertainment, lavender delights, Lane hits the road

The Valley’s Sarah Lane is starring as Roxy all summer in Qualicum Beach. (Submitted)

July is here at last and that means The 39 Days are up and roaring at Charles Hoey Park and City Square in Duncan.

I’ve got my program, with its apple green cover. Pick one up at venues and other places around Duncan. There’s so much to enjoy at this more-than-month-long festival that continues until Aug. 6.

I, as in other years, will make a point to be at my post at Charles Hoey Park every Friday at 5 p.m. to catch the Duncan Has Talent finals, and you should be, too. The kids are more than all right, and need our support.

But there are themes to many of the days of the week at the park, so look for them particularly.

Whazzup? you ask.

Showcase Mondays present touring and some local musicians you need to hear, Blues on Tuesdays (sponsored by the Citizen) is for the Valley’s blues lovers, Wednesday means Unexpected Art: exploring your creative side, Specialty Thursdays offers touring acts, Fun Fridays bring on the weekend, and Sociable Saturdays start with zumba and continue from there.

And on Sundays? There are Events.

These include Intercultural Day on July 15, Gospel Music Day on July 22, Elders Day on July 29 and Country Music Appreciation Day on Sunday, Aug. 5.

There are also ongoing special events like Lunch in the Park concerts where local musicians entertain you while you eat your sandwiches, and student/teacher showcases where students in dance, music, tai chi, and karate show their stuff. History Talks offer various characters and organizations to pass on their knowledge of the community.

In case none of you have noticed, there are a significant group of Cowichan Valley performers appearing in the blockbuster musical, Chicago, at the Village Theatre in Qualicum Beach this summer. In fact, until Aug. 14.

The show opened last week, with our own Sarah Lane in the leading role of Roxy, the beautiful but conniving blonde who wants to get ahead in show business, at any cost.

Taking part in the show with her are fellow Valley thespians, Alora Killam, Jamieson Wickham, Timothy Cameron, and Casey Heyd.

Sparkle, Sarah! And the rest of you: break a leg!

Riot Brewing’s Megan Calwell is bringing us up to speed with all their July events.

On July 14 at 8:30 p.m. is Oceanoid, an alt-rock group from Powell River, while Thursday, July 19 is open mic night with Bob Johns back as host. On July 24 it’s Ruby Tuesday. Bring your instrument and join the circle or just come to enjoy the tunes. All skill levels and ages welcomed and encouraged. And, you can sing karaoke with, of course, Karaoke Rob, on Thursday, July 26.

You can enjoy Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra on July 25 starting at 8:30 p.m. for the reasonable price of $5 at the door. On July 27, at 9 p.m. The Tower of Dudes bring their gypsy-punk sound back to the brewery and July 28, at 9 p..m is DJ Buck Lee.

“Indulge your senses” say the folks at Damali Lavender and Winery, and support Cowichan Hospice at the same time.

It’s time (Saturday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for their 11th annual Lavenderfest.

For the cost of only $5 each for adults, and free for their kids, it’s possible to try lavender crafts for adults and children, pick some lavender yourself, taste wine, enjoy the fun of eating from a food truck, try lavender lemonade, lavender ice cream, and lavender baked treats while listening to live music, checking out the marketplace, getting your face painted, and walking through the peaceful labyrinth.

And there’s my personal favourite, strolling the lavender fields.

The event is located at 3500 Telegraph Rd., and all parking is in the lower field. Please note that there is limited wheelchair access.