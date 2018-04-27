Kitty and The Rooster appear at Providence Farm on Wednesday, May 2. (And yes, they will be in costumes). (Submitted)

Kitty and the Rooster, Soda Pony head to Providence Farm

It’s an exciting night of rock ‘n’ roll at the Farm as two duos team up for a show in the chapel

Vancouver’s Kitty and the Rooster along with Soda Pony from Whitehorse are bringing an exciting night of rock and roll to the Chapel at Providence Farm on Wednesday, May 2.

According to promoters Barely North Entertainment, Kitty and the Rooster do actually dress up in costumes on stage. The duo features Jodie Ponto banging on the cocktail kit and East Van guitar wizard Noah Walker.

They’re lots of fun and are planning on releasing their new album, One Gig Hard Drive, this year.

Soda Pony is another duo, this time from the Yukon. Founded in 2013, they enjoy exploring everything from small town coming of age tales to science fiction scenarios. Patrick Hamilton and Aiden Tentrees are a clever pair, and have just released an album called Sophomore.

Tickets are $20 each. Get them at Duncan Music Store, Providence Farm Store or at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/kitty-and-the-rooster-w-soda-pony-in-the-chapel-tickets-44242901710?aff=eac2

