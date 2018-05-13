Hooligan giants get ready for fun on Earth in Giants in the Sky. (Hayley Picard photo)

Kids learn as they perform in ‘Giants in the Sky’

QMS students take to the stage for three performances of musical, ‘Giants in the Sky’

When young giants who live in the sky get curious, trouble is sure to follow and friendships will be tested along the way in Queen Margaret’s School’s production of Giants in the Sky hitting the stage May 16, 17, 18.

This magical story explores the world of giants who live above the clouds. Ever since they left Earth a long time ago, giants have made a life above the clouds where their job is to keep the sky beautiful. They polish the stars, poke the clouds to let it rain and paint the sunsets. But there is one curious giant who wonders what life is like on Earth, so she steals a key to the locked up “beanstalk” and embarks on an adventure down below.

With a cast of students in Grades 4 through 7, director Tilly Lorence wanted the actors to really take the play and make it their own.

“This musical production has been an exciting opportunity for these young performers to take the script and collaborate,” she said last week. “The students are not only actors but are collectively directing and designing the production.”

Lorence, well-known in the Valley musical theatre community, is using the play to complete her Masters in Applied Theatre.

She says Giants in the Sky has been “the perfect chance” to apply her research.

Through musical numbers and action packed scenes, the audience will be taken on a journey with curious giant Heeshee and her pal Bert as she tries to reach Earth. Yet Heeshee’s actions could cost her the one thing she holds most dear, her best friend.

The show is onstage at the Queen Margaret’s Fine Arts Building on May 16-17 at 6:30 p m., with a matinee performance on May 18 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, or can be bought at the door (if available). Contact 250-746-4185 or email reception@qms.bc.ca to reserve.

