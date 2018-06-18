Kaatza Lakeside Players could fold if no one steps up to help

Board members, new ideas needed, so why not take this chance to keep the Players going

Lakeside Players need new blood or they may fold

Will the Kaatza Lakeside Players fold?

According to Players’ stalwart, Dena McPhee, “Our current board members are in need of a much deserved break and we are searching for new members to take up the helm and join our board. Are you tech savvy? Do you have marketing skills? Bookkeeping skills? Are you outgoing and organized? Could you be an ambassador of the arts for Lake Cowichan? Do you think you may have something to offer a teaching/learning theatre? Do you enjoy live theatre productions?”

“If you do, then the group’s AGM is June 18 at 7 p.m. in the Lower Centennial Hall in Lake Cowichan. Membership is only a $1 and everyone is welcome. Your attendance may make the difference for a thriving theatre season or we may have to abandon hope and fold.”