FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Jennifer Aniston, left, and Justin Theroux pose in the audience at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The couple announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that they have separated. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that they have separated

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are separating after two and a half years of marriage.

The couple said Thursday in a statement to The Associated Press released through a publicist that the decision to split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.”

The couple said they are making the announcement publicly “in an effort to reduce any further speculation.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” they said in the statement released by Aniston’s longtime publicist, Stephen Huvane. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Aniston and Theroux were engaged in August of 2012 and married in August of 2015. They have no children.

The two worked together on 2012’s “Wanderlust,” in which she starred.

They said they are “two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Theroux, 46, had a small role in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and has several films slated for release this year, including Netflix’s “Mute” out this month. His writing credits include “Tropic Thunder,” ”Iron Man 2” and “Zoolander 2.”

Theroux said in an interview earlier this week that he and Aniston were not together on her Feb. 11 birthday, and he would not be spending Valentine’s Day with her.

Aniston, 49, is featured on the cover of the current issue of Architectural Digest with a story about the “pure domestic bliss” of the Beverly Hills, California, home she shared with Theroux. Known as much for her style and stalwart acting career as she is for being a tabloid target, Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

Aniston denounced tabloid culture in a 2016 op-ed, saying she “has worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.”

Aniston rose to fame on TV’s “Friends” and has appeared in such films as “Horrible Bosses,” ”Office Christmas Party,” ”Cake” and “Marley & Me.”

___

Sandy Cohen, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Column: Superb effort behind the scenes keeps Cowichan Music Festival rolling
Next story
CBC drops Hedley’s music amid sexual misconduct allegations

Just Posted

North Cowichan sets tax increase of 2.61 per cent in 2018

Deadline for finalizing budget is May 15

Cowichan farm can continue public events, but with restrictions

North Cowichan gives approval after public hearing

Editorial: Haunting red dresses the first step

Here was a graphic representation of loss, tragedy and mystery.

Column: Olympics dominate the Citizen water cooler

I have the red mittens with the maple leaf on them from Vancouver 2010.

Masters curling comes to Lake Cowichan

Three Island rinks battle for provincials berth

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

CBC drops Hedley’s music amid sexual misconduct allegations

CBC drops Hedley’s music from radio, streaming service after sexual misconduct allegations

‘Run’: A 6-minute fatal rampage for shocked Florida school

Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday

Canucks lose second straight game, falling 4-1 to Sharks

Daniel Sedin snags Vancouver’s only goal on a pass from Thomas Vanek

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

Products pitched at Dragons’ Den auditions in Nanaimo

Mid Island entrepreneurs audition for chance to appear on popular CBC TV show

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women’s snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women’s snowboard cross

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Most Read