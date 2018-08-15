HUB at Cowichan Station soon to add two upstairs rooms

Arts and entertainment are two of the community activities encouraged at The HUB

With grant money secured from various sources, work will soon start on the second floor of The HUB. (Submitted)

Cowichan Station residents will soon by able to use more of their HUB.

The second floor of the historic HUB at Cowichan Station schoolhouse will soon be restored, adding two sun-lit former classrooms that hold more than 100 years of memories for community use.

The HUB is already an active community space, operated by the Cowichan Station Area Association.

These particular rooms served many uses over the past century, most recently as the principal’s office and library of the former Cowichan Station Elementary School. Since the school closed in 2007 however, this floor has been off-limits while the public waited for renovations.

But, thanks to a recent grant from the B.C. government, combined with previous grant awards from Coop Community Spaces, Coastal Community Credit Union, CVRD, Island Ford, and in-kind support from local businesses contributing their skills and handiwork, and many HUB fundraising events, the project is now fully funded and construction has begun.

In old-school style, each room boasts 12 large windows with some original glass, and about 900 square feet of space. One looks west over the playground and forest; the other looks east over the swing sets and fields.

Based on a survey in 2016 asking people how they would like to use these spaces, the CSAA board decided that both rooms will be open-concept multi-purpose rooms to serve as many public needs as possible.

Anticipated uses include art showings, educational workshops, music, fitness and dance classes, community meetings, private parties, and more. Both rooms will have a kitchenette and wood floor. A stair chair is already in place to assist with mobility, and geothermal heat was installed for the whole building in 2015.

Parts of the project will be completed by the community’s many skilled volunteers.

The Cowichan Station Area Association started in 2007, with the aim of making the Cowichan Station area a more liveable and sustainable community and is in the process of transforming the former Cowichan Station elementary school into The HUB: a vibrant community space for arts, culture and recreation.

CSAA currently offers community-run activities for all ages at The HUB and also provides rental spaces where many other non-profits and small businesses offer classes, meetings, fitness, arts, music, events and more.