‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’ promises fun, musical romp

Ever dreamed of stumbling onto something that leads you to fame and fortune?

Well J. Pierrepont Finch, a young window cleaner in New York City, thinks he’s found the ticket.

While dreaming of his future he finds a copy of the book, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and, reading it, decides to try for a job at the World Wide Wicket Company.

Once inside the doors, he meets all sorts of people in a tale with delightful twists and turns.

And singing. And dancing.

Singing? Dancing?

Oh yes, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is the Cowichan Musical Society’s blockbuster musical and it hits the big stage at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

There are lots of great songs like ‘Coffee Break’, ‘Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm’, ‘The Company Way’, ‘A Secretary is Not a Toy’ and more, and since it’s the Cowichan Musical Society, we know there will be lots of fabulous dancing.

When it first came out, this show was a Tony award winner and is still highly popular today.

Opening night is Thursday, Jan. 31, and continues Feb. 1, 2 and 3. Night time shows start at 7:30 p.m. but there’s also a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

Tickets are $42 each. Get them at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, go online to https://ctcentre.bc.ca/TheatreManager/1/online?event=0 or call 250-748-7529, but get your seats ordered now. You don’t want to miss this show.