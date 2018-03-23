Hottest jam session in recording history hits the stage at Chemainus Theatre

They’re back, and better than ever.

Million Dollar Quartet returns to the Chemainus Theatre Festival from March 23 to April 14.

That’s right, the show only runs until April 14 so better order up those tickets now and get ready to spend some quality time with Carl, Elvis, Johnny, and Jerry Lee.

You may be one of the lucky ones who saw this show the first time around, in 2016, or you might be seeing it for the first time. Either way, there’ll be a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on with the boys from Sam Phillips Sun Records.

With a cast that includes Montgomery Björnson (Jerry Lee Lewis), Frankie Cottrell (Elvis Presley), Brett Harris (Sam Phillips); Sarah Horsman (Dyanne), Scott Carmichael (Fluke), Daniel Kosub (Carl Perkins), Jonas Shandel (Johnny Cash), and Kraig Waye (Brother Jay and musical director), there’s all kinds of talent.

And, as some who’ve seen the show before will have noted, a couple of new faces.

Everyone has been enjoying getting ready, under the direction of Mark DuMez, and are looking forward to opening night including Jonas Shandel, who plays Johnny Cash.

Chemainus regulars will know him because he was in this show in 2016, and he has also starred as The Man in Black in the Chemainus Theatre presentation of Ring of Fire.

In fact, Shandel loves Chemainus, and, although, he lives in Berlin, Germany, now as he follows a songwriting dream in Europe, he still owns a house in Mural Town and plans to return some day.

“I had just moved here in 2014 when I bumped into Mark DuMez one day and asked him if he had cast anyone for Johnny Cash in Ring of Fire yet.”

DuMez hadn’t. Shandel auditioned, and was hired. The rest is history.

“Moving to Chemainus was the best thing I’ve ever done. It opened so many doors for me,” he said.

Johnny Cash is an exciting role, and Shandel prepared for it by “watching a lot of video” and immersing himself in the man’s life story.

His own background as a singer is with a roots and Americana band, but he’s “become a huge fan” of Cash and his songs.

“He had a huge talent, but he was also a badass, he stood up for the downtrodden,” Shandel said.

“I love the way he carried his problems on the outside. He didn’t try to hide them. That’s why his legacy is so strong.”

Music lovers and theatre fans will really enjoy this show because “they’ll know all the songs,” he said.

“There’s also a live band, we actually are playing live. It’s really a cool show. The husbands will like it as much as the wives,” he said, smiling. “It’s the story of Sam Phillips and Sun Records. He really developed these four guys, and some of the best songs ever recorded came from Sun Records. I often wonder what would have happened if Elvis had stayed at Sun Records.”

The story of the show is that on Dec. 4, 1956, Phillips recorded the hottest jam session in rock ‘n’ roll history with Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, and Johnny Cash.

Just think of it!

Rhythm and blues, gospel, country, and rockabilly: it was all there. With their deep southern roots, all four could groove together with ease, and the theatre audience gets to see what resulted when Phillips let them loose on the music world.

Order your tickets today from 1-800-565-7738 or go online to chemainus theatre.ca.

With Jerry Lee, Dyanne, Elvis, Carl, and Johnny, it’s a fun day at Sun Records studios. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen

Dyanne joins the boys during their jam at Sun Records. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Jonas Shandel is happy to return to the role of Johnny Cash as he’s developed a great respect for the man and his music. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)