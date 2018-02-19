Image credit: Facebook/Hedley

Hedley withdraws from Junos, plans to discuss ‘how we have let some people down’

Hedley was dropped by their label last week after sexual misconduct accusations

The members of the embattled rock band Hedley say they have withdrawn from consideration for three awards at this year’s Junos and plan to “talk about how we have let some people down, and what we intend to do about it.”

Last week, the pop-rockers were dropped by their management team and blacklisted by scores of radio stations in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that had been circulated by anonymous social media users.

In a statement released today, the band says it won’t be cancelling 23 shows it has booked through March 23 because “the easy thing to do would be to cancel the tour and hide.”

The statement adds the band intends “to start making positive changes, starting right now.”

The former MuchMusic darlings — fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison — released a statement last Wednesday calling the allegations involving young fans “unsubstantiated” but acknowledged they “engaged in a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock ‘n’ roll cliches.”

The two acts who were booked as openers for Hedley’s current tour — Neon Dreams and Shawn Hook — both announced Friday that they were backing out of the rest of the shows.

