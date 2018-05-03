Michael Jones

Hear Cello Treasures this May in Chemainus

Jones is described as a cello virtuoso

This month Chemainus Classical Concerts has Cello Treasures on the program.

On Sunday, May 6, starting at 2 p.m., Michael Jones, cello and Bruce Vogt, on piano will present three sonatas by Bach, Beethoven and Brahms.

Jones is described as a cello virtuoso with “magnificent tone, expansive phrasing…irresistible”, by the American Record Guide. Vogt, not to be outdone, is described by The Times, London (UK) as performing with a “rare grandeur”.

The event takes place at Chemainus United Church. Tickets are $20 at the door, or $5 for those under 18 years of age. In advance you can get tickets for $17 from a variety of locations, check out www.chemainusclassicalconcerts.ca to find the closest spot for you. Tickets can also be purchased by phone from 250-748-8383.

