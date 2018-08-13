Harpists Nova and Lotus Schultz win Duncan Has Talent, sharing $300 prize

Nova and Lotus Schultz, a pair of young harpists well-known to anyone who visits the Duncan Farmers Market, took first place in the final round of Duncan Has Talent on Friday, Aug. 3.

They shared the $300 first place cash prize in the challenging instrumental category. The 39 Days of July festival has wound up for another summer, and with it, Duncan Has Talent is history for another year.

The Schultz girls entered as a duo, and individually as well, showing their skill at their unusual instrument and charming the crowd.

Second place, and $200, went to Philip Schneider, who offered an acoustic selection on guitar as his first piece, before plugging into the amplifier and rocking the place out, and demonstrating his versatility.

Tyla Fraser on guitar took third place and the $100 prize. Her two numbers included Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, which she learned especially for the competition. However, judge Laura Cardriver reminded her that it will take a lot more practice before she can feel she has truly learned that legendary song.

The final competitor was nine-year-old Delphine Bellefleure on keyboard, who presented compositions on her own, which earned her praise and encouragement from the two judges, Cardriver, and Robyn Fortunat.

Philip Schneider offers two styles of guitar playing to take second place as Duncan Has Talent winds up for another summer. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Tyla Fraser takes third place and the $100 prize at Duncan Has Talent’s instrumental category. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Delphine Bellefleure, aged nine, shows plenty of promise, according to the judges. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

