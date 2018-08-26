Great line-up of comedy, music, drama and dance will have you hurrying to the theatre

Tickets for country superstar Dean Brody go on sale Aug. 24. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

Drum roll please. It’s time for the big reveal.

The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre has announced this year’s highly anticipated line-up performances for the 2018-19 fall/winter season.

Hoo boy! What’s up?

How about Jann Arden (Nov. 19), Jesse Cook (Sept. 26), Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy (Nov. 25), The Comic Strippers (Oct. 12) and fringe-favourite, God is A Scottish Drag Queen: The Second Coming (Nov. 3)?

That’s an eclectic mix all right.

There is also unique and diverse multi-cultural productions including Kiev’s folk-infused world-music phenomenon Dakha Brakha, Chase Padgett’s one-man musical theatre sensation Nashville Hurricane, the indigenous dance troupe Dancers of Damelahamid with their multi-sensory production Flicker, and the world-music super group The BC World Music Collective.

And and a high-energy tango music and dance production Tango de mi Vida makes a Cowichan stop on Nov. 18, featuring three musicians from one of the world’s most famous and sought-after tango orchestras, Beltango Quinteto, joined by professional dancers Miriam Larici and Leonardo Barrionuevo, widely considered the top tango dance couple in the world. Ole!

Also, not to be missed are two ballet productions.

Ballet Kelowna brings their first full-length performance to the stage on Oct. 25 with Tennessee William’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama A Streetcar Named Desire and in February 2019, Canada’s Ballet Jörgen performs one of the world’s oldest ballets and best known comedic ballets Coppélia.

The CPAC Cabaret Series is back this season transforming the stage into the coolest place to catch live music. The intimate, speakeasy-style venue with on-stage seating brings two of Canada’s rising stars: Lion Bear Fox on Oct. 4 and Derina Harvey Band in April 2019.

The Centre also welcomes back The Bergmann Piano Duo as hosts of the classical music series, now renamed Noteworthy Concerts. This four-concert series starts Oct. 1 when the Bergmanns salute their German heritage in a performance called Oktoberfest. Nov 26, they are joined by classical guitarist Daniel Bolshoy and in the spring they’ll perform with cellist Rebecca Wenham on March 24. Their season ends with soprano Nadya Blanchette on April 15.

On Nov. 29, Canadian country music star, Dean Brody brings his Dirt Road Stories acoustic tour with special guest Tenille Arts. Tickets for this go on sale Aug. 24.

Glass Tiger comes to Cowichan on Nov. 7, with special guest Jessica Mitchell, and Feb. 8, Matthew Good brings his acoustic tour to the theatre. (Good’s tickets go on sale Sept. 7)