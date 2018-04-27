Funny fundraiser nets $3,200 for Cowichan Women Against Violence

I am Woman, Hear me Laff!

This show is not just another great night out. It’s also a highly successful fundraiser.

The 2018 version of I am Woman, Hear Me Laff, held March 11, raised $3,223.50 for the Cowichan Women Against Violence (CWAV) Society, bringing the total to $22,557.37 since the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre began hosting this annual fundraiser in 2011.

At this year’s performance, a stellar line up of comics, including headliner Debra DiGiovanni, along with emcee Jan Bannister, Nic Enright-Morin and Syd Bosel gave the audience a memorable night of laughter.

“I love that this show gives Canadian female comics a chance to perform in theatres they might not otherwise come to and helps build an audience for their comedy, and at the same time gives back to the local community,” said Kirsten Schrader, manager, Cowichan Valley Regional District Arts and Culture Division.

“CWAV Society thanks Cowichan Performing Arts Centre for its continued support,” said Jane Sterk, executive director of CWAV. “The annual donation helps support programs for women and children who have experienced violence. I Am Woman, Hear me Laff is a highlight of our year. It celebrates International Women’s Day and provides role models of women who have overcome barriers, providing a powerful message to our clients and all members of the audience. Laughter really is good medicine.”

The first fundraiser, The Vagina Monologues was held in 2011 and repeated in 2012 and 2013. All three were a huge success. I am Woman, Hear Me Laff debuted in 2015 and has grown in popularity each subsequent year. Because the line-up changes each time, it remains fresh and the use of humour to gain insight into women’s lives is well received.