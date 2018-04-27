Debra Di Giovanni headlined the recent I am Woman, Hear me Laff show in Duncan. (Submitted)

Funny fundraiser nets $3,200 for Cowichan Women Against Violence

This hilarious evening of entertainment continues to attract generous patrons

I am Woman, Hear me Laff!

This show is not just another great night out. It’s also a highly successful fundraiser.

The 2018 version of I am Woman, Hear Me Laff, held March 11, raised $3,223.50 for the Cowichan Women Against Violence (CWAV) Society, bringing the total to $22,557.37 since the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre began hosting this annual fundraiser in 2011.

At this year’s performance, a stellar line up of comics, including headliner Debra DiGiovanni, along with emcee Jan Bannister, Nic Enright-Morin and Syd Bosel gave the audience a memorable night of laughter.

“I love that this show gives Canadian female comics a chance to perform in theatres they might not otherwise come to and helps build an audience for their comedy, and at the same time gives back to the local community,” said Kirsten Schrader, manager, Cowichan Valley Regional District Arts and Culture Division.

“CWAV Society thanks Cowichan Performing Arts Centre for its continued support,” said Jane Sterk, executive director of CWAV. “The annual donation helps support programs for women and children who have experienced violence. I Am Woman, Hear me Laff is a highlight of our year. It celebrates International Women’s Day and provides role models of women who have overcome barriers, providing a powerful message to our clients and all members of the audience. Laughter really is good medicine.”

The first fundraiser, The Vagina Monologues was held in 2011 and repeated in 2012 and 2013. All three were a huge success. I am Woman, Hear Me Laff debuted in 2015 and has grown in popularity each subsequent year. Because the line-up changes each time, it remains fresh and the use of humour to gain insight into women’s lives is well received.

Previous story
Lexi Bainas column: Caregiving, empowering women, and then a little time to relax

Just Posted

JB Bulldogs continue strong start

Cowichan junior bantams won’t take winning for granted; peewees fall to Westshore

Thieves steal late husband’s licence plate

I sincerely hope no other veterans are dishonoured in this selfish way.”

Choose from hundreds of rhododendrons in bloom

In the Lake Cowichan area you should also consider hardiness of your plant

T-Birds give Shawnigan a battle in girls rugby

Valley rivals meet again at Shawnigan Friday at 4 p.m.

‘Forests Forever’ project at Forest Discovery Centre gets $400K boost

Announced last fall, the ‘Forests Forever’ project is gathering steam as donations come in

Cowichan Bay celebrates the B’Earth’Day of the Cowichan Estuary Centre

It’s been six years since the Cowichan Estuary Nature Centre opened: now it’s time for a party

Coming up in Cowichan: In Bloom festival; charity drive; Coffee with a Cop

In Bloom Wildflower Festival on this Saturday On Saturday, April 28 the… Continue reading

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

Dog dies in crash with motorcycle in Comox Valley

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after incident on Headquarters Road, near Courtenay

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Most Read

  • Funny fundraiser nets $3,200 for Cowichan Women Against Violence

    This hilarious evening of entertainment continues to attract generous patrons