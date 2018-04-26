Freedom Gospel Choir celebrates five springs together April 28-29

The theme is ‘water’ and the show features Coco Love Alcorn’s ‘The River’

The Freedom Gospel Choir’s fifth spring concert, Down by the River is all about water. (Submitted)

The Duncan Freedom Gospel Choir, directed by Ann Antonides, is presenting its fifth Spring concert, Down By The River, on Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Because the concerts take place in the relatively confined space of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, (531 Herbert St. in Duncan) this very popular group needs to hold two shows to get everybody in to hear the music.

Under the direction of Antonides, the singers present an eclectic mix of traditional spirituals, hymns, contemporary gospel and African tunes, with the aim of delighting the ears, and uplifting the soul of the listener.

The theme for this concert is water.

The selection of songs includes a beautiful and sensitive eight-part arrangement of ‘Angel Band’ composed by Shawn Kirchner.

The choir will also sing ‘The River’, written by Canadian singer/songwriter Coco Love Alcorn.

Many choirs have recently included this song in their repertoire after hearing Coco share her multi track version on YouTube.

Penny Ritchie is the soloist for ‘Didn’t It Rain?’ This song was penned by Roberta Martin (1907-1969), a singer, pianist, composer, arranger and organizer of groups and choirs who also founded and operated her own gospel music publishing company.

The concert also features two songs written for the choir by their talented accompanist, Tanya Gillespie.

So, join the choir as they take you on a journey with songs about the storms of life, the nourishing and healing of the soul through the forces of rain, water and fountains.

Tickets are $15 each and are available at Ten Old Books in the Duncan Garage, at the door, St. Andrews Church office and from choir members. Children under 12 get in free.