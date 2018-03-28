Four local bands step up to raise funds for Duncan Showroom

Bring the gang for a great night with lots of great local talent

This Friday, March 30, starting at 7 p.m. you’ll have a chance to hear four great local bands, and raise some money for the Duncan Showroom at the same time.

It’s a jam-packed night of entertainment featuring some of the best of our homegrown talent, performing in the intimate confines of the downtown Showroom venue.

First up, at 7 p.m. is Arbutus Roots, followed at 7:45 by the Chase Spencer Band.

At 8:30 p.m., it’s time for The Porter Brothers, always a popular draw at the Showroom, and at 9:15, the closing act, Raised Fourth takes the stage.

Admission is by donation. Bring your friends and family and celebrate our local bands while helping out their favourite venue at the same time.