Find your favourites as Dine Cowichan festival kicks off Friday

Find your dining experience in the Cowichan Valley during Dine Cowichan until March 11. (Submitted)

Dine Cowichan Festival kicks off around the Cowichan Valley on Friday, Feb. 23 and runs until March 11.

Modeled after the successful Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria and Dine Out Vancouver Festival, Cowichan’s culinary festival will feature 25 participating restaurants from Mill Bay to Cowichan Bay, Cobble Hill, Shawnigan Lake, Maple Bay, Genoa Bay, Duncan, Chemainus and Lake Cowichan.

There’s something for everyone at this second annual iteration of the festival.

You’ll find all kinds of yummies: from pub food to farm-to-table, casual, ethnic and fine dining. This year’s event features flexible menu options including the popular three course meals as well as creative bundled meals and well priced Two Can Dine menus.

While most restaurants will offer a Dine Cowichan dinner menu, there are several who have designed unique luncheon and brunch menus, including Owls Nest Bakery Bistro in Chemainus where you can enjoy a West Coast Bowl for $16 prior to going to the matinee of Chemainus Theatre’s current production of Once. Or try the well priced $15 Mexican or Greek Platter at the Duncan Garage Café and Bakery before spending the afternoon strolling the unique boutique shops in downtown Duncan.

Food lovers can officially check out menus and make reservations at participating eateries, which include newcomers like Summit Restaurant Villa Eyrie, Pizzeria Prima Strada, The Farm Table at Providence Farm, The Royal Dar and the Old Fork, as well as well-loved returning restaurants.

The Dine Cowichan Festival is the brainchild of the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce. The festival is an excellent opportunity to support the restaurant sector of its growing membership base during a slower time for eateries post Valentine’s Day. It’s also an opportunity to showcase Cowichan’s burgeoning culinary scene.

This year’s festival will also showcase two culinary events for chamber members and guests: Dine Cowichan Preview Night at the Farm Table Inn, Lake Cowichan and Wednesday Wine and Dine at the Old Firehouse Wine and Cocktail Bar, downtown Duncan.

Foodies are sure to be flocking to Cowichan to enjoy fabulous eats at fabulous prices during the 17 days of the Dine Cowichan Festival. Organizers suggest planning and booking ahead to avoid disappointment at most of the participating restaurants. Menus can be found online at www.duncancc.bc.ca/dine-cowichan-2018

Be sure to ask for the Dine Cowichan menu at any of the participating restaurants:

South Cowichan: Summit Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort, Bridgemans Bistro, Unsworth Vineyards Restaurant, Village Chippery, Cobblestone Pub, Pizzeria Prima Strada, Satellite Bar & Grille at Arbutus Ridge Golf Club Cowichan Bay: Rock Cod Cafe, Cow Cafe West Coast Grill

Maple Bay & Genoa Bay: Genoa Bay Cafe, The Shipyard Restaurant & Pub, The Lion Rampant Scottish Pub

Duncan: The Farm Table at Providence Farm, The Old Fork, River Rock Bar & Grill, The Old Firehouse Wine and Cocktail Bar, Original Joe’s Restaurant and Bar, Duncan Garage Cafe and Bakery, Oak Neighbourhood Pub and Kitchen, Royal Dar, CVI Restaurant & Lounge

Chemainus: Odika Cafe, Sawmill TapHouse & Grille, Owls Nest Bakery Bistro

Lake Cowichan: Farm Table Inn