Ashley MacIsaac is bringing Quinn Bachand to Cowichan Valley performance. (Ashley MacIsaac Facebook)

Fiddle legend MacIsaac coming to Cowichan Valley in February

Promoters Barely North Entertainment are calling it “This winter’s absolute must-see concert”.

Iconic Canadian musician Ashley MacIsaac takes to the stage with virtuoso multi-instrumentalist Quinn Bachand on Thursday Feb. 7 in the Duncan Christian Reformed Church.

Tickets will move quickly, so don’t delay!

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. with the show at 7:30 p.m.

It has been 10 years since MacIsaac and Bachand played their first gig together, at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre. According to Barely North, impressed by what he saw online, MacIsaac contacted a delighted Bachand and “the pair met the day of the show for a two hour rehearsal and then proceeded to blow everyone away during their full length performance.”

Since then the two have toured across Canada performing at Vancouver’s Winter Olympics, festivals such as Edmonton Folk Festival, Mariposa Folk Festival, Vancouver Island Music Fest and Cavendish Beach Music Festival. They’ve also performed in Australia including a three-week tour during the Ten Days on the Island Festival in Tasmania and Castlemaine State Festival, outside Melbourne.

Ashley MacIsaac is one of the most celebrated Canadian roots musicians of all time, having sold in excess of 500,000 albums. He has gained acclaim by playing the fiddle in traditional Cape-Breton style, while updating Celtic music to appeal to more people.

He’s been notorious for having quite a bit of attitude but he’s persevered and performed in the opening ceremonies at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics to a worldwide audience and with artists such as Phillip Glass and The Chieftains. MacIsaac also played with The White Stripes for their Under Great White Northern Lights Canadian tour which was turned into a documentary. He has appeared on the Conan O’Brian Show, the Today Show and has been a spotlight at international festivals, theatres and halls all over the world. He has also been featured on Bravo TV’s Star Portraits and CBC’s series, Life & Times.

Quinn Bachand has been named the “Young Lion of the Celtic guitar” by Daniel Lapp while MacIsaac calls him “Canada’s top Celtic guitarist”.

Although Quinn plays a range of styles that include jazz and bluegrass, this gifted and creative guitar player adds a contemporary edge to traditional Celtic music.

He’s well known here for his work with sister, Qristina as well as his gypsy jazz project, Brishen.

He’s a multi-award winner with his most recent triumph at the Independent Music Awards for his latest album, Blue Verdun.

In 2014 Quinn was awarded the prestigious Slaight Scholarship (a full ride) to Berklee College of Music in Boston; he graduated in December 2018.

Tickets to the show are $35 and available online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ashley-macisaac-quinn-bachand-in-cowichan-tickets-51240092496 and at Duncan Music (cash only).


Fiddle legend MacIsaac coming to Cowichan Valley in February

