Baritone Zander Felton is appearing at Sylvan United on Feb. 17. (Submitted)

Felton sings at Sylvan on Saturday

Zander Felton, a Valley baritone on the way up, is hoping to share a great evening

Cowichan Valley baritone Zander Felton, a Frances Kelsey alumni who is continuing his studies at the University of Victoria School of Music, performs at Sylvan United Church in Mill Bay on Saturday, Feb. 17, starting at 7:30 p.m.

“I’m proud of my home town and the strong community of people that make it,” he says, hoping this show will “give back a little to the community that supported me throughout my years of study, from music teachers, school teachers, 4H beef leaders, soccer coaches, youth group leaders, to gardening employers and yearly supporters at the Cowichan Music Festival.”

Felton will be joined by local pianist Braden Young.

The hour-long program includes Faure, Schumann, Wolf, Korngold, local contemporary Canadian composer Peter Golub and many more.

Admission is by donation “in hopes that everyone can come and enjoy an evening of music making,” Felton says.

So, make your way to this atmospheric venue, and settle in for a great time.

